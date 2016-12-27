Dream Beach Club presents Tropical Sound Wave - music festival with spectacular line-up of artists from around the world. Live performance of different genres, improvising right in front of your eyes will introduce you to a new sounds presented by upcoming rock stars : "Lampbl Orchestra" collaborating together soloists of a world famous “Almaty Symphony Orchestra”, accompanied by Yuliya Zinovieva mezzo-soprano, Elijah Rock a famous American Jazz singer performing together with "The Music Matters" Trio, virtuoso pianist Ivan Sharapov and Alex Greg exclusive violinist of modern styles mixing it up with house DJ along with fire shows, tropical dancers and many more on the plate will leave you hungry for more. RSVP: +66805382522, reservations@maikhaodream.com
Tropical Sound Wave Festival
Start From: Thursday 5 January 2017, 06:00PM
to Thursday 5 January 2017, 04:00AM