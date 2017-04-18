Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Tripathi Group win 2017 Phuket International Cricket Sixes

CRICKET: Tripathi Group of India were crowned as Cup winners of the 14th ACST Phuket International Cricket Sixes on a majestic day at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) to round off another highly successful event.

The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 April 2017, 11:36AM

In a gripping final Tripathi scored the winning runs from the final ball of the contest against the Dhaka Warriors of Bangladesh thanks in no small part to a fantastic innings of 33 not out from Vikas Rana.

Tripathi had earlier defeated Southern Stars of Victoria in the semi-final. Runners-up Warriors had defeated the excellent Etihad Challengers side after posting a commanding 69-3.

The second division Bowl competition was won by Yarraleen Lions in another thrilling final as their bowlers held their collective nerve against Etihad Flyers with Craig Grislingham’s over proving decisive.

The Plate was lifted by the Cricket Club of Dibrugarh from Assam in India to add to their Bowl victory in 2016. After finishing 7th seed they defeated 8th placed Patong Cricket Club (PCC) who were playing on home turf in another fitting show-piece following victory against the same opponents in a dress rehearsal earlier in the day.

Kamakhya Saikia laid the platform with an unbeaten 33, while team mate Salim Ahmed also had a stand out day.

Finals Day had begun with some excellently spirited matches as the Postels Old Boys went down to Northern Territory BushRangers and then PCC before more serious stuff saw Southern Stars take down Yarraleen Lions and Tripathi Group overtake the Etihad Flyer’s total as teams vied for Cup places.

Following play at the ACG the teams returned to the tournament hotel, the Arinara Bangtao Beach Resort for the Presentation Dinner and to continue making friendships through cricket by the pool, and to see who won the coveted Player of the Tournament and Spirit of Cricket Awards.

ACST Chairman, Michael ‘Cat’ Maher, was an extremely happy man following Finals Day.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to be amongst so many wonderful people and talented cricketers who have put on a magnificent display on the pitch as well as thanking our dedicated team of officials in trying conditions.

Unit - 27

“I would like to thank the Phuket Cricket Group and the committee of the Alan Cooke Ground for their invaluable assistance with the event along with our valued sponsors and dedicated volunteers and officials who have worked tirelessly to make the event such a success. Here’s to 2018!”

The ACST return to the ACG this weekend to stage the annual Thalang International Cricket 7’s, from Friday (Apr 21) to Sunday (Apr 23).

For further details, please contact Mr Maher at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com or by telephone on +61 407 385 481.

www.cricketsixes.com

www.phuketcricketweek.blogspot.co.uk

Facebook: Friends of Asian Cricket Sixes

Twitter: @sixescricket

 

 

 
