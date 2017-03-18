Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Trang fishing kingpin gets 14 years for trafficking

TRANG: The former chairman of the Trang Fishing Association and five other defendants were sentenced yesterday (Mar 17) to 14 years behind bars for human trafficking.

crime,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 18 March 2017, 09:28AM

Sompol Jirotemontree, or
Sompol Jirotemontree, or "Ko Nung", former chairman of the Trang Fishing Association, will serve 14 years in jail, the Trang Provincial Court ruled on Friday. Photo: Bangkok Post / Methee Muangkaew

The Trang Provincial Court handed down the ruling against Sompol Jirotemontree and his co-defendants for using slave labour and unauthorised possession of firearms, among other charges. The court also opposed bail for them.

One of those jailed was Somjit Srisawang, who was one of the suppliers of illegal labourers from Myanmar to Sompol’s business. Another was Prawit Limsai, the skipper of the Prawit Fishing 9 trawler.

Four other defendants were released because there was insufficient evidence to implicate them, the court said.

Sompol, better known in Trang as Ko Nung, also operates the Poka Sathaporn fish market in Kantang district. He was also chairman of the police committee at Kantang police station, and was known to be highly influential locally.

He and others were arrested during a joint operation on Nov 7, 2015 to crack down on human trafficking.

The clampdown was part of a nationwide campaign after Thailand was yellow-carded by the European Union for not doing enough to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

EU authorities continue to closely monitor Thailand and conduct periodic reviews of progress in areas such as trawler registry and labour rights. The country could face trade sanctions if the EU determines that conditions are not improving.

The 2015 raid that ensnared Sompol involved 11 onshore and offshore targets in Kantang district. Three skippers were apprehended on their trawlers at sea.

The action followed efforts by the Labour Ministry and an NGO to help forced labourers from Myanmar working on fishing boats in the province. The workers' testimony was used to obtain the warrants that led to the arrests.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

BenPendejo | 18 March 2017 - 10:49:38

I hope this piece of crap never sees the outside world again for all the grief and suffering he has caused.  All these "influential" people are usually the most corrupt and heartless in town, and honest members of the community should run their asses out of town once and for all.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Painting pincher gets the axe

Nasa12,-the probe found...-This is from the article and it means that he never did anything wrong before he stole the pictures!Is it that hard to unde...(Read More)

Myanmar's 'smiling' Irrawaddy dolphins on brink of extinction

Our poor planet is under assault from all angles. What disgusts me is that fisherman, the people that rely on a healthy environment for their livelih...(Read More)

Trang fishing kingpin gets 14 years for trafficking

I hope this piece of crap never sees the outside world again for all the grief and suffering he has caused. All these "influential" people ...(Read More)

DMCR to prosecute Phuket tour company

No nights in jail, court. Oh, he was young, Thai, and this was a misunderstanding! ...(Read More)

Painting pincher gets the axe

Nasa12: Stating you have someones ip address from commenting on here? Come on now, that is impossible. You are making yourself look pretty stupid maki...(Read More)

DMCR to prosecute Phuket tour company

Me thinks Mr Therdmaefaluang is a liar, and being true to local procedures, when your company gets caught doing something illegal, senseless and damag...(Read More)

Phuket sea gypsies join mass beach cleanup

me and a lot of farangs would really like to know what to do with all kind of old battery's. if i ask farangs the answer is, we collect them and s...(Read More)

Russian teens out of comas, but fund-raising drive must continue

something is still missing about this accident. was the owner of this bike give permission to one of this teenager's 16 or even 14 to ride his bik...(Read More)

DMCR to prosecute Phuket tour company

I think rather more serious than the Russian woman feeding the fish...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.