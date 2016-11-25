Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Training future Olympians

TRIATHLON: British International School, Phuket (BISP) is quickly becoming a sports training centre to be reckoned with, with some members of their football, swimming, tennis and golf academies already performing at the highest levels in their sports for their respective countries.

Matt Pond

Sunday 27 November 2016, 04:00PM

The BISP Triathlon Academy students are put through their paces in a training session.
The BISP Triathlon Academy students are put through their paces in a training session.

However, the sporting programme at the well-known school is now taking a further step forward with the formation of the BISP Triathlon Academy led by Head Coach Sergio Borges, a man with more than 25 years experience in a sport that is a true test of an athlete’s endurance.

As a competitive triathlete, Sergio has competed around the world in all race distances, including 25 Ironman, and also qualified for the Ironman World Championships on a remarkable eight occasions. Over the last two decades, he has also become a well-respected coach on the international circuit.

Part of the school’s expanding High Performance College, the BISP Triathlon Academy was launched in mid-2016 and has three main goals for its students: developing athletes to be able to get college scholarships, become Olympians, and pursue a professional career within the sport.

There was no triathlon academy prior to Sergio’s arrival, as he was specifically invited by the school’s management to start the programme as an addition to their successful football, swimming, tennis and golf academies. The new coach already has athletes from all over the world in his care.

“This is very exciting for me,” Sergio told The Phuket News in a recent interview.

“The BISP Triathlon Academy is a new programme, which is still small. We currently have six athletes: two on the Development Team and four on the High Performance Team,” he said.

However, the athletes he does have are already performing well.

“Results so far this season are speaking for themselves, with two wins and a 6th place in a Junior ITU race in Hong Kong in October,” Sergio said.

But it is Sergio’s aim to grow the academy by bringing in youngsters from as far afield as the United States and develop them to becoming sporting greats.

“In the near future my goal is to have at least 20 athletes in the academy and to develop the High PerformanceTteam. I have already seen a lot of potential from athletes from Asia, the Middle East and the US who are looking for a great academic and sport programme like we offer here,” he said.

When asked what he brings to the academy, Sergio said, “Over the years I have worked with athletes of all ages. My coaching experience includes 15 years with university teams, but also with the USA National Junior Team and their U23s, so I bring a lot of experience – I also bring passion.”

Asked how he would personally see that his role in the academy had been a success, Sergio replied, “To always give my very best through education and teaching athletes how to really be high level performers. Everything I do I do with passion, and I want to pass this on to the athletes I coach.”

With the BISP Triathlon Academy programme still so young, Sergio admits it will take time for him to get his athletes where he wants them to be, and achieving consistently at a top level.

“I think we are still far from being at a high performance level, not only at the school but in Asia in general. We need at least three to five years of hard and consistent training to start getting good international results.

“Triathlon is, like many other sports, about consistent training and patience. It takes a long time to develop Olympic-level athletes,” he said.

But with talented athletes from BISP’s other sporting academies already winning international competitions, Sergio acknowledges that he is tasked with making the BISP Triathlon Academy a similar success story, and is already preparing his charges for intense international competition.

“Right now we are building up to a race in Abu Dhabi in March 2017 [the ITU World Cup], where I will have athletes racing in the 12, 14 and 18 year-old divisions. We will also do local races [in Phuket] and a race in Singapore in January to keep athletes motivated and sharp,” he said.

On a final note, Sergio said that he is in this role for the long-haul, and he is aiming high when it comes to how he sees the academy succeeding in the future.

“I’m looking for long-term work here. I’m here to stay and will make the BISP Triathlon Academy programme we have at the British International School, Phuket the best that any international school has. I always have, and always will, dream big!”

For more information about the BISP Triathlon Academy visit www.bisphuket.ac.th/triathlon, follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/triathlonphuket, or email Head Coach Sergio Borges at: sborges@bisphuket.ac.th

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.