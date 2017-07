PHUKET: A 30-year-old Thai man was arrested by police after they found him in possession of drugs, a gun and ammunition after he was stopped for driving through red light in Karon yesterday (July 26).

Thursday 27 July 2017, 09:19AM

Patrol police stopped Kasamson Keankom, 30, from Ayutthaya, near the Karon Post Office on Patak Rd at about 9:30am after he had run a red light at the intersection with Taina Rd in a white Isuzu D-Max pickup.

He was found carrying 60 grams of crystal meth (ya ice), a gun and ammunition.

Kasamson was taken to Karon Police Station where he was charged accordingly.

Police said they were continuing their investigation into the gun and the drugs.