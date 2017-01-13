PHUKET: Those travelling through Phuket Town today (Jan 13) may experience delays in their travel times as the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PPEA) are closing part of Damrong Rd while work is cutting back trees coming into contact with electricity cables.

Friday 13 January 2017, 10:20AM

Work is being carried out on cutting back trees coming into contact with electricity cables. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The PPEA and Phuket City Municipality will be cutting trees in front of Satree Phuket School from 9am until midday and therefore will close Damrong Rd from Satree Phuket School Phuket Provincial Prison.

PPEA and Phuket City Municipality apologise for an inconvenience caused to road users.