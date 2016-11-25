Join us on Saturday Dec 24th for a Traditional Christmas Buffet at Two Chefs Kata Beach. Enjoy your holiday celebration with us. We are offering an early buffet at 6pm and a late buffet at 9pm. Including: Cold Smoked Salmon, Roast Beef, Christmas Ham, Pickled Herring, Swedish Meatballs with Cream Sauce, “Jansons Frestelse” Potato Gratin Flavored with Scandinavian Anchovy, Ginger & Honey Marinated Pork Ribs, Chocolate Mousse, Gingerbread Cookies, Rice al’a Malta with Strawberry Sauce and Much More! 1450 Baht for Adults, 750 Baht for Kids Under 12.
Traditional Christmas Buffet
Start From: Saturday 24 December 2016, 06:00PM
to Saturday 24 December 2016, 07:00PM