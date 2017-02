Recent Comments

Phuket Poll: Does Patong need later closing times for bars and nightclubs? Rorii,you must have a very sad life if Jor12s comment was the biggest laugh you had this year.No wonder you always agree with Kurtis comments....(Read More)

Army warns taxi, van drivers at Phuket Airport How many times we see these 'officials show' already? At beaches, at Bangla road, at Phuket airport. It means nothing, just talks + photos...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Does Patong need later closing times for bars and nightclubs? Jor12, thanks for the BIGGEST laugh I have had, this year, now we know you live in Alice's Wonderland, as the Mad hatter, however, there is some t...(Read More)

Foreigner spared from hanging as rope breaks over major Phuket road Eagle; Again, learn reading, chewing it and think first. Your personal reaction is very funny, and with your buddy Jor12 ( Joe12) parroting, you are...(Read More)

Army warns taxi, van drivers at Phuket Airport "Must have a valid driving licence" With the state of their driving, (whilst not having taken a Thai driving test), one can only conclude ...(Read More)

Filing the big complaints: How to make sure malfeasance, corruption is exposed The police checkpoint between Patong & Kamala targets Foreigners and allows Thai's to go through unchecked. You can pay 15000 baht to get ...(Read More)

Army warns taxi, van drivers at Phuket Airport One last thing we not need this show, just do the same as in Bkk at the airport and the problem is solved, Why is this not the same in Phuket,maybe an...(Read More)