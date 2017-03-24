Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
‘Toy’ Story: BISP student takes title honours at Faldo Series Final

GOLF: BISP student and member of the BISP Golf Academy at British International School, Phuket Napat “Toy” Paramacharoenroj walked away as winner of the 11th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final after producing a grandstand finish under the watchful eye of six-time Major champion Sir Nick Faldo.

Matt Pond

Saturday 25 March 2017, 09:00AM

Toy made his way to final, held at Laguna Lăng Cô in Danang, Vietnam, after recovering brilliantly from a nightmare start to claim victory in the inaugural Faldo Series Thailand Championship – South 2016, held in September last year.

Going into Septembers event, Toy was already one of the pre-tournament favourites,and the 15-year-old two-handicapper ran up a triple-bogey seven on the opening hole followed by a bogey-four at the short second in the first round at Laguna Golf Phuket.

Displaying commendable skill and mental strength, he then proceeded to play the remaining 52 holes in 12-under-par.

Bouncing back from his early disaster, he signed for an even-par 71 in the first round of what was the ninth leg of the record-breaking 2016-17 Faldo Series Asia season.

He followed that with a 68 on day two before closing out the tournament with a stylish 66, the low round of the tournament which attracted entries from all over Thailand, India, Malaysia and Singapore.

But in the the recent final, Toy managed a 35-foot birdie putt on the final green at the award-winning Faldo Design layout course to close three-under-par 68 in The R&A World Amateur Golf Ranking event.

Toy even gave a rare show of emotion, a clenched fist, as his putt disappeared down the hole.

And this magnificent putt gave him a 54-hole total of eight-under 205 and a one-stroke win over Indonesian Jonathan Wijono (69), who was left kicking himself after double-bogeying on the 16th hole.

Speaking after his victory, a triumphant 15-year-old Toy, who is only the second Thai winner of the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, said, “It has been a memorable week. My thanks to Sir Nick Faldo for providing this opportunity. This is certainly one of the highlights of my golfing career.”

Toy follows in the footsteps of fellow Thai Nakarin Ratanakul, who took victory in the inaugural Faldo Series Asia Grand Final held back in 20017 at Mission Hills, China.

Speaking about Toy’s win, Sir Nick said, “Congratulations to Khun Toy. He showed tremendous skill and composure. To make a birdie to win under such intense pressure at the final hole was commendable. He is a worthy champion.”

When asked about his final putt of the competition, and the one which brought him victory, Toy said, “I was just trying to focus on the moment and concentrate on each shot. On 18, I was just trying to two-putt and thought it would be a play-off.”

Speaking to The Phuket News following Toy’s win, Head Coach of the BISP Golf Academy, Oliver Bates, said, “We are so proud of Toy this week, all the hard work and commitment to his golf has paid off. It was a real rollercoaster following him during the final round, with him competing against the best players in Asia (including Australia, NZ) and it was always going to be a close finish.

“He made some great par saves under immense pressure, especially with his pitch on Hole 16 which gave him a one shot lead,” he said.

“He showed even more composure on the 18th, playing his 3rd shot to the par 5, he was lying in a divot and produced a fantastic shot to set up the ‘birdie putt’ for the win.

“It was a great event, the Faldo designed course was magnificent and the Laguna / Banyan tree resorts were simply stunning. To see Toy come out on top against this level of competition capped off an amazing week for the BISP / Laguna Golf academy and Toy can now push on to higher levels from here,” he added.

As well as receiving the Faldo Series Asia trophy, Toy will be granted an exemption into an Asian Tour event. He has also earned himself a trip to compete in this year’s Faldo Series Europe Grand Final.

Overall

205 – Napat Paramacharoenroj (Thailand) 70-67-68

206 – Jonathan Wijono (Indonesia) 70-67-69

207 – Daniel Gale (Australia) 70-68-69

Boys’ U21

207 – Daniel Gale (Australia) 70-68-69

208 – Mohammad Rasel (Bangladesh) 66-72-70

209 – Liu Yung-hua (Chinese Taipei) 69-68-72

Boys’ U18

211 – Almay Rayhan (Indonesia) 71-71-69

213 – Jordan Woodall (New Zealand) 74-70-69; Yusuke Sakamoto (Japan) 70-70-73

Boys’ U16

205 – Napat Paramacharoenroj (Thailand) 70-67-68

206 – Jonathan Wijono (Indonesia) 70-67-69

212 – Kartik Sharma (India) 71-67-74

Girls’ U21

213 – Hung Jo-hua (Chinese Taipei) 73-68-72

218 – Michela Tjan (Indonesia) 76-71-71

220 – Chen Hsuan (Chinese Taipei) 77-71-72

Girls’ Under-16

216 – Minori Nagano (Japan) 72-71-73; Amelia Garvey (New Zealand) 74-68-74

219 – Geraldine Wong (Malaysia) 70-73-76

 

 
