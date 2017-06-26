Mani Phuchura told his tale to police late yesterday night (June 25). He said the money “looked to be of high value” but when he tried to exchange the two notes he was told they were counterfeit.
The 63-year-old said he was very happy when his two passengers told him they did not want any change after he took them from Memorial Hospital in Pattaya Klang to Pattaya Soi 7 near the beach.
But his windfall and joy were short lived.
Mr Mani told police the two men appeared to be from the Middle East.
