PATTAYA: A songthaew bus driver was delighted when two foreign tourists paid him what he thought was a hefty tip – and then later found out the foreign banknotes were not genuine.

Monday 26 June 2017, 02:33PM

Songthaew bus driver Mani Phuchula shows Pattaya police the counterfeit banknotes his two passengers used to pay their fare yesterday (June 25). Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Mani Phuchura told his tale to police late yesterday night (June 25). He said the money “looked to be of high value” but when he tried to exchange the two notes he was told they were counterfeit.

The 63-year-old said he was very happy when his two passengers told him they did not want any change after he took them from Memorial Hospital in Pattaya Klang to Pattaya Soi 7 near the beach.

But his windfall and joy were short lived.

Mr Mani told police the two men appeared to be from the Middle East.

