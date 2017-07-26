PHUKET: The Chief of Phuket office of the Public Relations Department has asked for foreigners, tourists and expats alike, to dress appropriately as a mark of respect for the 65th birthday of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun this Friday (July 28) while the nation remains in a state of mourning.

The black bow has become a symbol of respect during the national mourning in remembrance of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died on October 13 last year.

“On Friday, tourists and foreigners should wear light colours but also a black bow,” Phuket PR Dept Chief Butsaya Jaipiam advised today (July 26).

The request for foreigners to honour HM The King’s birthday while in remembrance for his regal father follows Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha ordering through a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office that all government officials and representatives must wear mournful clothes in respect for HM The King’s birthday.

In the statement, PM Prayut also ordered officials of every province in Thailand, as well as ambassadors, Thai consulates and temples overseas to give food offerings to a Buddhist monk on the day.

During the food offerings, officials in Thailand and overseas must wear preferably light-coloured or neutral-toned clothes with a black bow to show mourning.

The statement from the Prime Minister’s Office also refuted rumours that government officials need not wear mournful clothes during working hours.

“Every official must wear clothes of mourning every day,” clarified the statement.