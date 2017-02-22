Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Tourist SIM-tracking plan axed

BANGKOK: Plans for special SIM cards for tourists have finally been scrapped by the national telecom regulator after facing strong opposition from the government, which says the idea would do more harm than good.

technology, tourism,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 22 February 2017, 08:53AM

A foreign tourist looks at his mobile phone while walking along Silom Road in Bangkok. Photo: Tanaphon Ongarttrakoon
A foreign tourist looks at his mobile phone while walking along Silom Road in Bangkok. Photo: Tanaphon Ongarttrakoon

The plan also drew heavy criticism at the first public hearing from participants who said it could lead to a potential threat to travellers’ privacy.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) initially approved in principle a requirement that foreign visitors to Thailand use special SIM cards in their phones that could be tracked by the authorities in the interest of national security.

The NBTC planned to force all mobile operators to embed location-based service software into their SIM cards to enable them to track the call history of the user in the event he or she became a criminal suspect.

Operators would be required to sell the special SIM cards to foreign travellers wanting to use local mobile services.

The regulator expected to roll out the special SIM cards in early 2017.

The initiative was originated at a regional-level meeting in Phuket in July last year, gathering telecom regulators from the 10 Asean countries. Among the 10, only Malaysia uses special traceable SIM cards for foreign travellers.

“We have stopped all related processes [including public hearings] for the tourist SIM card plan,” said NBTC Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith.

The NBTC earlier prepared to invite embassy representatives and ambassadors from China, the US, Britain and some European countries – all of which provide high tourist traffic to Thailand – to take part in a public hearing on the tourist SIMs.

Mr Takorn said the government, especially the Tourism and Sports Ministry, is concerned that the tourist SIM would cause severe damage to the local tourism industry – a critical component of the country’s economic growth, contributing 17% of the GDP.

The ministry reported that 19.06 million foreign tourists visited Thailand in the first half of 2016, an increase of 12% year-on-year.

An executive at a major mobile company who asked not to be named said the termination of the tourist SIM plan was for the good of the country.

Though the cost of requiring traceable SIM cards would create a small burden to mobile operators, the source said it might make foreign travellers unhappy or uncomfortable with the way local authorities handle personal information.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, injures himself and Chinese passengers

@at all..just a little bit patience...there will soon be a Facebook group called "Kurt in Thailand".His comments and personality earn a worl...(Read More)

Masked monks in clash with DSI as tempers flare

Anyway, right now, this What Dhammakaya sect compound, great part illegal established on public/goverment land is a international public pain in the A...(Read More)

Prawit confirms B13.5bn sub order

The long time owned aircraft carrier, actually a heli carrier, built in Spain, is a good example of non needed navy play toys. There are no heli'...(Read More)

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket

I thought it had been..., er, ordained pics of "suspects" were not to be shown in the media. This unfortunate woman is suffering insult to i...(Read More)

Two months, B1.3mn budget to repair collapsed Phuket bridge, say officials

Reggae Bar must love the photo in this story for the free advertising. Come to our bar no traffic noise for 2 months and ample parking due to closed b...(Read More)

Female Russian tourist arrested for feeding fish off Phuket

This place is pathetic. They will stop at nothing to extract every Baht out of tourists.......(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 35, dies when snorkelling off Phuket

Eagle, just to give you chance for a vinegar reaction I wrote 'chinese'. Just want to help you to make your day. Anyway, what is a nationa...(Read More)

Masked monks in clash with DSI as tempers flare

Eagle, glad you had your daily glass of vinegar with my name on it. When you read fairly, than it not possible you miss comments of other readers who...(Read More)

Phuket jet-ski crash: Aussie tourist Keating attends court to acknowledge charges

This story makes me very sad. Not only has this poor guy lost is partner and will have to live with it for the rest of his life but the authorities i...(Read More)

German tourist plunges eight stories from Phuket hotel roof

Eagle, glad to read you had your daily glass of vinegar with my name on it. There were more people laughing about it. Anyway, the laugh was about ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.