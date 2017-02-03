BANGKOK: TOT Plc will take over all operations of provincial fixed-line telephone services from its concessionaire TT&T on March 1, almost two years before the concession ends.

Friday 3 February 2017, 10:19AM

TOT phone booths. TOT is to begin operating provincial fixed-line telephone services next month. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Central Bankruptcy Court in March 2016 ordered the confiscation of TT&T’s home phone infrastructure assets.

The court last November also ordered TOT to take responsibility for two jobs: repairing or replacing transmission equipment, including dropped wires when a customer calls for a service, and maintaining TT&T’s transmission system to ensure service continuity after the concession expires.

Drop wires are used to connect a subscriber's distribution point to external overhead distribution points.

Earlier, the court had ordered TT&T to enter the rehabilitation process in November 2008, and approved its rehabilitation plan in December 2010.

TT&T will further reduce the number of its employees from more than 4,000 last year to less than 300 next month, according to a high-ranking source in TT&T who asked not to be named.

The number of TT&T’s provincial fixed-line users has fallen from 1.3 million in its glory days a decade ago to 300,000 at present.

But the source said TT&T has no plans to dissolve its fixed-line business unit, as it needs to settle complicated accounts for various accumulated debts.

Anurut Uthairat, senior executive vice-president for fixed-line business at TOT, said the state telecom enterprise had, since last November, began taking control of operations and services involving dropped wire maintenance service, back-office tasks and billing systems.

All existing TT&T business and customers will not be disrupted from the takeover, he said.

But Mr Anurut said TOT will have to ask the court if the state enterprise can take TT&T’s revenue share at the time of the takeover even though the concession validity has not yet expired.

TT&T provides fixed-line telephone services in provinces under a 25-year concession, which is due to expire in October 2018. The company has to pay TOT 43% of its total revenue under a revenue-sharing agreement. TOT has allocated TT&T 1.5 million phone numbers to operate.

Mr Aunrut said TT&T has only 300,000 subscribers generating revenue of B25.8 million per month for TOT. The calculation was based on the average revenue per B200 user plus the 43% under the revenue-sharing agreement.

If TOT can garner all of the revenue during the takeover, the state enterprise would earn B60 million a month.

“We have to wait for a clear decision from the court before taking any action,” said Mr Aunrut.

He said that TOT has been preparing itself for the transition for months.

Mr Anurut insisted that the business and service transition will cause no impact to existing customers.

He said TOT does not see the need to invest more after it takes control of TT&T, adding the state enterprise has a nationwide fixed-line network and 400 customer service centres.

TOT has more than 1.4 million provincial fixed-line subscribers on its own network.

