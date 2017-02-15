Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Top chefs to hold exclusive dinner in support of Phuket Elephant Sanctuary

Following on from the success of the first two “Intersection” dinners, Iniala Beach House is hosting a third blockbuster event in its ongoing series.

Wednesday 15 February 2017, 09:26AM

Organisers say this this dinner will steps things up a notch and move in a whole new direction all for a good cause.

In partnership Save Elephant Foundation, the charity chef’s dinner is being organised to help raise funds for the local Phuket Elephant Sanctuary.

As with previous events, the dinner will take place at Esenzi, situated in the grounds of the ultra-luxurious Iniala Beach House.

Seven incredible chefs will collaborate to present an eco-friendly and sustainable menu that highlights the consciousness each of them take in their daily approach to cooking.

The list of chef’s taking part is impressive with each chef bringing something entirely new to the table (so to speak).

On the bill for the night is Tim Butler from Esenzi, Dylan Jones and Duangporn ‘Bo’ Songvisava from Bo.Lan, Richie Lin from Mume, Jamie Wakeford from Bampot, Jimmy Ophorst from PRU, Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn from Le Du and one very special mystery chef who has yet to be revealed.

With each chef presenting a food and beverage course that embodies their own personal style, guests are guaranteed to experience one of the most globally influenced and diverse menus of the year as well as supporting a fantastic cause.

All profits raised from the dinner will go directly to supporting the newly opened Phuket Elephant Sanctuary which isthe first centre of its kind in Phuket; providing a haven for injured, sick and retired elephants.

The money raised will help contribute towards the construction of more night shelters which means the sanctuary can rescue more elephants as well as providing funding for veterinary care and daily upkeep of the five elephants that are currently on site.

The event will take place on Sunday, February 26 at 7pm with tickets priced at B10,000 net including a ten-course tasting menu, bespoke beverage pairing, return transport from Laguna, Phuket and donation to Phuket Elephant Sanctuary. Tickets are extremely limited so book now to avoid disappointment.

For more information visit: www.esenzirestaurants.com     www.iniala.com     

Call: +66 (0) 076 451 456

Email: bookings@esenzirestaurants.com

 

 
