POOL: Reigning champions 1Bar started the new season of the Patong Pool League where they left off last season, scoring an impressive 11-0 victory over Champs Bar last Thursday (Dec 1).

Thursday 8 December 2016, 11:17AM

Dan for Wet Dreams in action against Green Mango. Photo: Richard Blowers

The result shows they are still the team to beat in the league, but once again Wet Dreams are not that far behind.

Wet Dreams could have also walked away with an 11-0 win had it not been for Pui nominating the black pocket and then sinking it in the wrong one!

Pui’s error meant that Wet Dreams went home with a 10-1 win over Green Mango.

Elsewhere in the league, which now sees five new teams playing for the title, Ting Tong beat Caddyshack 6-5, Genius took a 7-4 win over Simon and Oils, Cool Hand Lukes beat Dirty Nellies 6-5, while Happy End Bar were 6-5 victors over San Sabai Sports Bar.

Min Bar were unable to fulfil their obligations to play in the league after the official start date so each week the team set to play them in theory misses a week's action and scores no points.

It was Martin Swiss who were set to play Min Bar last week so they are sitting on zero points in the league table.

League Table

1Bar 11

Wet Dreams 10

Genius 7

Ting Tong 6

Happy End 6

Cool Hand Lukes 6

Caddyshack 5

Dirty Nellies 5

San Sabai Sports Bar 5

Simon & Oils 4

Green Mango 1

Champs Bar 0

Martin Swiss 0