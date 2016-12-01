PHUKET: A motorist in Phuket Town who railed against a traffic police officer for issuing him a parking ticket because the man had blocked a driveway in a red-and-white zone now faces a defamation charge for a tirade he later posted on Facebook.

Thursday 1 December 2016, 05:44PM

The man was seen on VDO hurling abuse at a traffic police officer. Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

The incident went viral online overnight after a video was posted showing the man, who police declined to name, verbally abusing a Phuket City Traffic Police officer for locking the man’s pickup truck with a chain around the front-right wheel and issuing him a parking ticket.

In the video, the officer explained that the man had parked in a red-and-white no-parking zone, on Yaowarat Rd near Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The man reacted claiming that he had only parked across a driveway to a worksite, hence he had not parked literally alongside the red-and-white painted curb.

He also argued that the driveway was already blocked by a green-mesh screen, indicating that it was not in use.

Regardless, the officer issued the ticket, prompting the angry motorist to unleash a hail of abuse at the officer.

Lt Col Theerawat Liamsuwan, Deputy Superintendent, Phuket City Traffic Police Division

told The Phuket News today that after speaking with both parties at Phuket City Police Station, he had decided to cancel the parking ticket.

“I cancelled the parking ticket for him, but warned him that he would be charged if he did it again,” Col Theerawat said.

“However, he has now been charged with defamation for using such words toward an officer who was just doing his duty and for posting such a video for people to share,” he added.