POOL: In week seven of the Patong Pool League, played last Thursday (Jan 26), Ting Tong Bar picked up a big 10-1 victory at home over Champs Bar, and as league leaders 1Bar only managed a narrow 4-7 win away to San Sabai Sports Bar, Ting Tong are now only six points behind them in the league standings.

Thursday 2 February 2017, 09:44AM

Another big win was recorded in last week’s action and that was in the game between Dirty Nellies and Happy End Bar. A 9-2 win for Dirty Nellies saw them move up one place to 4th in the league table, and now just two points behind 3rd placed Cool Hand Lukes who walked away with a 4-7 away win against Martin Swiss Guesthouse. The loss to Dirty Nellies also means that Happy End Bar still sit bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, Green Mango picked up their first big win of the season beating Simon and Oils 3-8 away from home. That result moved Green Mango up one place to 10th in the league standings while Simon and Oils dropped two places to be joint bottom with Happy End Bar.

Elsewhere, Wet Dreams Bar had a close 5-6 home defeat to newcomers Queen of Hearts Bar (QoH).

In that game it was 3-6 to QoH going into the beer leg, however, Jervais from QoH, who had his nephew Jeramy on the opposing team, was seven balled by Goh in the singles. Then in the beer leg Jeramy came good and pulled off a superb shot to win the match and pull the final score to 5-6.

Finally, Caddyshack lost at home 5-6 to Genius Bar also dropping them down one place in the table leaving them in 7th.