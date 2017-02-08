Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Tigerair Australia axes Bali flights

BALI: Tigerair Australia has scrapped all flights to the resort island of Bali, the airline announced last Friday (Jan 3), after failing to obtain regulatory approval from Indonesian authorities.

tourism,

AFP

Wednesday 8 February 2017, 10:27AM

Tigerair Australia has scrapped all flights to the resort island of Bali. Photo: AFP
Tigerair Australia has scrapped all flights to the resort island of Bali. Photo: AFP

Hundreds of tourists were stranded in Bali last month when the carrier’s flights were grounded temporarily after the airline allegedly broke Indonesian regulations.

“We have been advised by Indonesian authorities that in order to continue operating our flights to Bali, we would have to transfer to a new operating model that would take at least six months to implement,” Tigerair chief executive Rob Sharp said.

That “would compromise our ability to offer low-cost airfares to Australians,” the statement said.

“Providing a reliable, low-cost service is critical for Tigerair Australia and our customers, and therefore our only option is to withdraw from flying to Bali altogether.”

The Indonesian transport ministry said the airline lacked the correct permit to sell tickets for commercial flights to Indonesia.

The airline was asked last month to meet requirements outlined in an aviation agreement between Indonesia and Australia, but was unable to do so, Agoes Soebagio, the ministry’s director general of civil aviation, told AFP.

United Services Phuket

“Our policy is to follow the regulations,” he said, adding that passengers should not be worried as many other low-cost airlines fly between Bali and Australia.

Sharp said it was working with Virgin Australia, Tigerair’s parent company, to help passengers in Bali return to Australia.

Customers booked to travel to the island would be offered refunds.

Six flights were affected by the cancellations last Friday, the budget airline added.

Bali, a pocket of Hindu culture in Muslim-majority Indonesia, attracts millions of foreign tourists every year to its palm-fringed beaches.

However travel disruptions are common. Bali airport was forced to close several times last year when clouds of ash billowed from erupting volcanoes.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Six Phuket jet-ski operators found operating without insurance, fined

As a former Phuket resident, it saddens and angers me when I turn on the news in Australia and see yet another person has died in a jet ski accident ...(Read More)

Aussie boyfriend to face charges over deadly Phuket jet-ski crash

So this guy rents out 2 powerful watercraft to people who, to the best of his knowledge, have absolutely no experience of such potentially deadly vehi...(Read More)

Shots fired as Phuket former French Foreign Legion servicemen pulls gun on Russian tourist

You've got to be kidding, give him a year in a Thai slammer then deport the french scum....(Read More)

Six Phuket jet-ski operators found operating without insurance, fined

Incredible , their licence have to be revoked at time !...(Read More)

Shots fired as Phuket former French Foreign Legion servicemen pulls gun on Russian tourist

Very interesting to see what police will do with the Frenchman carrying illegally a gun in public and shooting twice in the air to intimidate the 2 Ru...(Read More)

Tourism figures forecast growth for 2017

Strange though how tourism numbers just keep increasing year after year? despite all the doom and gloom from the doomsayers?...(Read More)

Sports car linked to drug boss

Silly people...why bother looking into this. We all know nothing is going to come out of it, except that numerous Thai officials will be splitting la...(Read More)

Aussie boyfriend to face charges over deadly Phuket jet-ski crash

I have seen the coverage this incident is getting in Australia. Thailand deserves every bit of negative backlash that comes from this terrible and un...(Read More)

Phuket to Penang visa run van hits sign, goes off-road as driver asleep at wheel

How unfair is this: 1. Foreigners - If you get court riding your motorbike over .05, you'll get locked up for 2 -3 days in a local police stati...(Read More)

Six Phuket jet-ski operators found operating without insurance, fined

Why were the jet skis not confiscated, sold and the money donated to the family of the Tourists who died, towards the expense of taking her body home ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.