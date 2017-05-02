Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Three policemen face arrest in gang rape case

MAE HONG SON: A court approved three arrest warrants for Mae Hong Son policemen on suspicion of gang rape yesterday (May 1) but denied three other warrants for officers who are suspected of involvement in the sex trafficking of teenage girls.

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 2 May 2017, 09:20AM

The Anti-Trafficking Police Department arrested three Mae Hong Son policemen on suspicion of gang rape in the sex-trafficking of teenagers, but there is strong suspicion the investigation is not entirely honest. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill
The Anti-Trafficking Police Department arrested three Mae Hong Son policemen on suspicion of gang rape in the sex-trafficking of teenagers, but there is strong suspicion the investigation is not entirely honest. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Decisions on the warrants were made by the Mae Hong Son Provincial Court after they were submitted for the second time by Lt Col Worathan Kruechanta, an investigator at Muang Mae Hong Son Police Station.

Warrants were approved for three suspects attached to Kong Koi Police Station in the province’s Sop Moei district, one of whom holds the rank of police corporal.

But the three refusals – for an officer working in the central Muang district, and for two others from Provincial Police Region 5 (PPR5), which covers a sweeping area around Chiang Mai – have further raised public suspicion over the accuracy or thoroughness of the police investigation report.

Critics say the issuance of the warrants could cause much embarrassment to local police as the suspects include a high-ranking policeman and the driver of another senior officer.

Police sought warrants for three of the suspects earlier on Sunday (April 30) but these were initially denied by the court, citing insufficient evidence.

The issue flared up after the mother of a 17-year-old girl – one of the victims allegedly forced into the flesh trade in Mae Hong Son – lodged a complaint with the PPR5 in charge of the North, accusing several high-ranking state officials of being involved in the racket.

The accused officials include Mae Hong Son Governor Suebsak Iamwicharn, who is now being questioned by a disciplinary panel set up by the Interior Ministry.

However, the mother, 43, who was identified only as Nampetch, later decided to seek help from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) after the investigation moved forward at a glacial pace.

Police later apprehended three suspects: two alleged female pimps and Yutthachai Thongchart, a local police senior sergeant-major from Nam Phieng Din station.

They have been charged with conspiracy to force teenagers aged between 15-18 into prostitution and abducting children.

Meanwhile, Ms Nampetch, accompanied by her lawyer Keodpol Kaewkeod, yesterday lodged a petition with Crime Suppression Division (CSD) chief Maj Gen Suthin Sappuang, urging the agency to take legal action against Preecha Wimolchaijit, Chief of the Mae Hong Son Provincial Police, and five other officers.

All have been accused of dereliction of duty in violation of Section 157 of the Criminal Code.

According to Mr Keodpol, Col Preecha was accused of failing to order his subordinates to speed up the probe to provide fairness to all sides.

The five others are Nam Phieng Din Police Chief Somkiate Sawaengsook; a local police investigator; and three policemen who served as members on a disciplinary panel against Snr Sgt Maj Yutthachai.

Mr Keodpol said the investigator received a complaint against Snr Sgt Maj Yutthachai from Ms Nampetch but refused to take legal action, claiming he had already faced a disciplinary probe.

Deputy national police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said the PPR5 is now busy handling a total of 33 cases against customers of the alleged sex-trafficking ring.

Read original story here.

 

 
Kurt | 02 May 2017 - 12:00:18

Three arrest warrants only for 3 low ranking police men?
These low ranking/uneducated police men runned a gang.?
Providing high ranking government officials boys/girls in age range 15-18?
Hard to believe that in the feudal thai way of life such low ranking policemen get in touch with governors and other officials at that level.

But we may expect they ( the 'hi-Soos') keep this box of pandora closed.
Ranks are closing, a few lower class boys will be sacrificed and it all blows over ( without section 44).

