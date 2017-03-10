Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Three Phuket sporting, fitness businesses on awards shortlist

Three Phuket businesses have been shortlisted for Fitness Best Asia Awards 2017 which will recognise the best in the fitness and wellness industry in four major categories and 20 awards.

Matt Pond

Saturday 11 March 2017, 11:36AM

AKA Thailand is up for an award. Photo: Mitch Viquez
AKA Thailand is up for an award. Photo: Mitch Viquez

Public voting for the awards begun on Tuesday (Mar 7) and will close on April 30.

The three shortlisted businesses are Amatara and Trisara in the category of Preferred Hotel Fitness Facility and AKA Thailand for Martial Arts Gym of the Year.

Members of the public are invited to cast their vote of their favourite shortlisted candidates at www.fitnessbest.com. Public votes will make up 60% of the overall score in the Brands, Facilities and Individual categories with 40% of input from judges.

For the Vanguard category, the judges will have 100% votes.

Fitness Best Asia Awards 2017 will recognise the best in the fitness and wellness industry in four major categories and 20 awards.

The four categories are:

Unit - 27
  • Brands: For nutrition distributors, apparel brands, equipment brands.
  • Individual: For instructors, trainers, social media influencers.
  • Fitness: For gyms, studios, hotels, rehabilitation facilities.
  • Vanguard: For Singapore athletes and other local inspiring individuals and organisations.

The winners for each category will be decided either by votes from users, a panel of carefully-picked judges, or both.

The finale is scheduled to take place on May 16 at Zouk, Singapore.

Ms Laila White, Technical Director of Fitness Best said, “The Fitness Best Asia Awards 2017 is created to give recognition to fitness practitioners who are passionate and are making a difference in other people’s lives through healthy living incorporating fitness.

“We also want to shine the spotlight on fitness brands and facilities that are aiding those professionals.

“We have a unique combination of familiar names as well as up-and-coming names in the fitness business that have made our shortlist in various categories. The shortlisted candidates truly represent the best in their fields,” she said.

“We are very excited that all of the effort, investment, and hard work we put into this project of love is coming to fruition and being recognised,” said Blair Speers, Owner and Chairman of AKA Thailand when speaking to The Phuket News on Wednesday (Mar 8).

 

 
