FOOTBALL: A single goal from Natthapoom Maya (7) was enough to see Phuket FC seal their third win of the season on Saturday (Mar 4) and continue with their unbeaten run.

Monday 6 March 2017, 01:26PM

Maya’s goal, his 5th of the season so far, came in the 20th minute and leaves him as Thai League 4’s top scorer.

The result means that the Andaman Dragon are now the only team in the league to remain unbeaten and the only team not to conceded a goal thus far.

It also means that Phuket (nine points) still top the Thai League 4 table now sitting four points clear of their closest rival Chumphon FC who sit in 2nd on five points.

The Dragon have no game set for this weekend but return to league action on March 14 when they’re set to play Chumphon FC at Surakul Stadium with kick-off set for 6pm.

Weekend Results

Pattani FC 0-1 Phuket FC

Hat Yai FC 0-1 Surat Thani City

Satun United 0-0 Phatthalung FC

Sungaipadee FC 0-0 Chumphon FC