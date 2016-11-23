Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Three in a row for PCG

CRICKET: Last Saturday (Nov 19), the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) hosted their last touring side for 2016, the Singapore Cricket Club (SCC). This was the 6th time SCC have toured Phuket and the “Sensible” Cup was at stake.

Wednesday 23 November 2016, 05:39PM

An inauspicious start; Imtayaz Mustaq caught behind, PCG 0 for one at the end of the first over. Photo: Michael Way
An inauspicious start; Imtayaz Mustaq caught behind, PCG 0 for one at the end of the first over. Photo: Michael Way

Last year the SCC won the Cup by just four runs in a close fought match that went down to the wire, and this year the PCG lads were keen to reclaim the cup, which was somehow missing in action from the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) trophy shelf. PCG won the toss and sent SCC out to bat first in the 30 over match. Their openers R Shah and V Jeyaratnam got off to a slow but steady start and after six overs were 20 for the loss of no wickets. However, Jeyaratnam was cleaned bowled for 10 the very next over by A Runhaar.

Shah soon followed being caught behind by S Hamilton. The next two SCC batsman, A Beer and S Chandran got the team back on track with a 22 run partnership before Beer was caught at mid-wicket for 14 off the bowling of S Wetherell putting SCC at 46/3 in the 14th over. After a short drinks break SCC resumed their innings but D Wright did not last too long at the crease being stumped off of the bowling of Wetherell for just three runs.

However, Chandran was joined at the crease by H Darwell and between them they put together a much needed partnership of 53 runs to take the SCC score to 105/4 after 26 overs. Darwell, who had made a respectable 23 runs from 36 balls, soon after retired. Next in was H Thompson, but he didn’t trouble the scorers and SCC found themselves on 109/5 in the 27th over.

With less than three overs to go Chandran and B Griggs upped the ante and took the side to 130 from their 30 overs. After lunch, PCG took to the middle to chase down 131 for a win. On paper the PCG side looked very strong, however, they soon found themselves in deep trouble when both openers went for ducks and Hamilton was caught for just one run. So with just three overs into their innings, PCG found themselves on just one run for the loss of three wickets. However, P Morton and H Jordaan put on a 62 run partnership from just 46 balls.

Morton eventually fell in the 10th over while on 26 from 24 balls and the PCG score on 63. Jordaan continued to find the boundary with relative ease which included six 6s and one 4. Local stalwarts Wetherell (6) and A Khan (12) also chipped in with the bat, and when Khan fell the PCG score was 109 for six wickets in the 15th over. With plenty of batting and overs remaining, the game appeared to be well and truly in the PCG bag, but a couple of ducks to H McDonald and A Van Blerk soon changed the landscape and swung things slightly back in SCC’s favour with PCG needing 10 runs with three wickets in hand.

Next to the crease for PCG was Runhaar, and it was he who hit the winning runs with a boundary through the covers to take the PCG over line to 133 runs. So in the end a comfortable win for the PCG with plenty of overs to spare.

The PCG are always looking for new players and officials to assist with the running of cricket on the island. For further information about cricket on Phuket, visit the PCG website at www.phuketcricket.com or e-mail the PCG committee at phuketcricketgroup@gmail. com. They can also be found on Facebook.

Text by Mark Whetton.

 

 
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.