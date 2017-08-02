PHUKET: A probe into allegations of position-buying in Provincial Police Region 8 has been completed with one senior police officer, a police lieutenant colonel and a police major implicated, police inspector-general Panya Mamen revealed yesterday (Aug 1).

Lt Gen Tesa Siriwato arrives to take up his new post as Commander at the Region 8 Police headquarters in Phuket’s Mai Khao subdistrict on Oct 1, 2015. Photo: Royal Thai Police

He said the result of the probe was submitted to national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda on July 26 after a panel found there were grounds to launch a disciplinary investigation into the three officers.

Gen Panya declined to disclose their names. He added it is up to Gen Chakthip to consider whether to transfer the three offices out of Provincial Police Region 8.

He added the investigation panel questioned a total of 114 witnesses, as well as former Democrat Party MP Witthaya Kaewparadai, who brought the matter to the police's attention.

In mid-June, the region’s commissioner, Lt Gen Tesa Siriwato, who arrived on the island on Oct 1 2017 (See story here), was accused of bribery and removed to an inactive post at the Bangkok-based Operation Centre of the Royal Thai Police.

National police chief Gen Chaktip Chaijinda ordered the transfer following allegations by Mr Witthaya that the commissioner demanded bribes from police wanting to be promoted to higher positions.

Others who had also been questioned included officers involved in compiling promotion and transfer lists of officers in Provincial Police Region 8, officers who got promotions, officers who received transfers, as well as officers appointed to serve in acting roles, Gen Panya said.

Lt Gen Tesa Siriwato, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, who was transferred to an inactive post, was also questioned, Gen Panya said.

“After gathering evidence relating to claims of position-buying in Provincial Police Region 8, there are grounds to allegations of wrongdoing. The inquiry panel has recommended that a disciplinary probe be launched against the three officers.

“If the probe implicates anyone, further action will be taken,” Gen Panya said.

Asked whether the senior officer in question is Lt Gen Tesa, Gen Panya refused to elaborate.

But he said he believed the result of the probe panel will lead to disciplinary action being taken against those involved in the alleged position-buying.

Anyone found guilty of a criminal offence will also face criminal prosecution, Gen Panya added.

Gen Panya also said it is up to the national police chief to consider whether to revoke wrongful promotion orders, and added the probe panel has also proposed remedial measures for officers who have been unfairly treated by the promotions and transfers.

The investigation was launched after Mr Witthaya claimed position buying in police transfers and promotions took place in Provincial Police Region 8, which covers the South, last year.

Mr Witthaya, a former key figure of the now-defunct People’s Democratic Reform Committee, alleged that dozens of officers had paid money to their superiors to be promoted, but not all were given the posts they desired.

In some cases, officers had also paid money to mistresses of some high-ranking police officers to get promotions, claimed Mr Witthaya.

The politician also claimed position buying was twice as rampant among city police as in Provincial Police Region 8.

Shortly after the scandal broke, Lt Gen Tesa was transferred to an inactive post and an investigation was later ordered into Mr Witthaya’s claims.

