Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Three implicated in police position-buying

PHUKET: A probe into allegations of position-buying in Provincial Police Region 8 has been completed with one senior police officer, a police lieutenant colonel and a police major implicated, police inspector-general Panya Mamen revealed yesterday (Aug 1).

corruption, crime, police,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 2 August 2017, 09:07AM

Lt Gen Tesa Siriwato arrives to take up his new post as Commander at the Region 8 Police headquarters in Phuket’s Mai Khao subdistrict on Oct 1, 2015. Photo: Royal Thai Police
Lt Gen Tesa Siriwato arrives to take up his new post as Commander at the Region 8 Police headquarters in Phuket’s Mai Khao subdistrict on Oct 1, 2015. Photo: Royal Thai Police

He said the result of the probe was submitted to national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda on July 26 after a panel found there were grounds to launch a disciplinary investigation into the three officers.

Gen Panya declined to disclose their names. He added it is up to Gen Chakthip to consider whether to transfer the three offices out of Provincial Police Region 8.

He added the investigation panel questioned a total of 114 witnesses, as well as former Democrat Party MP Witthaya Kaewparadai, who brought the matter to the police's attention.

In mid-June, the region’s commissioner, Lt Gen Tesa Siriwato, who arrived on the island on Oct 1 2017 (See story here), was accused of bribery and removed to an inactive post at the Bangkok-based Operation Centre of the Royal Thai Police.

National police chief Gen Chaktip Chaijinda ordered the transfer following allegations by Mr Witthaya that the commissioner demanded bribes from police wanting to be promoted to higher positions.

Others who had also been questioned included officers involved in compiling promotion and transfer lists of officers in Provincial Police Region 8, officers who got promotions, officers who received transfers, as well as officers appointed to serve in acting roles, Gen Panya said.

Lt Gen Tesa Siriwato, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, who was transferred to an inactive post, was also questioned, Gen Panya said.

“After gathering evidence relating to claims of position-buying in Provincial Police Region 8, there are grounds to allegations of wrongdoing. The inquiry panel has recommended that a disciplinary probe be launched against the three officers.

“If the probe implicates anyone, further action will be taken,” Gen Panya said.

Asked whether the senior officer in question is Lt Gen Tesa, Gen Panya refused to elaborate.

But he said he believed the result of the probe panel will lead to disciplinary action being taken against those involved in the alleged position-buying.

Anyone found guilty of a criminal offence will also face criminal prosecution, Gen Panya added.

Gen Panya also said it is up to the national police chief to consider whether to revoke wrongful promotion orders, and added the probe panel has also proposed remedial measures for officers who have been unfairly treated by the promotions and transfers.

The investigation was launched after Mr Witthaya claimed position buying in police transfers and promotions took place in Provincial Police Region 8, which covers the South, last year.

Mr Witthaya, a former key figure of the now-defunct People’s Democratic Reform Committee, alleged that dozens of officers had paid money to their superiors to be promoted, but not all were given the posts they desired.

In some cases, officers had also paid money to mistresses of some high-ranking police officers to get promotions, claimed Mr Witthaya.

The politician also claimed position buying was twice as rampant among city police as in Provincial Police Region 8.

Shortly after the scandal broke, Lt Gen Tesa was transferred to an inactive post and an investigation was later ordered into Mr Witthaya’s claims.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Construction of Phuket coastal view eyesore resort ordered to stop

Take a look on the Hill from Kata and over to Rawai how they building there, But the most Corrupt Office in Phuket are Kata Municipality. How can th...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong taxis to go? Surfing competition and a boat collision || August 1

Well about bloody time ! Just last night I tried to park my motor bike and was told 3 times "you can't park there, it is for tuk tuks" a...(Read More)

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

Timothy, you may well disagree with some of my comments and I wholeheartedly respect your right to do so. I have certainly disagreed with many comment...(Read More)

Angry vendors file complaint over Phuket Floating Market flop

These vendors need to grow up, they made a poor business decision based on false promises, they only have themselves to blame, nobody owes them a succ...(Read More)

Construction of Phuket coastal view eyesore resort ordered to stop

I agree wholeheartedly with GregoryJCS, but then Thailand has no real planning laws and as far as aesthetics are concerned they do not even know what ...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

where are the teams? thxs m8 ...(Read More)

Out of control Phuket cement truck kills woman, injures child, driver flees scene

Perhaps the company should not pay them ( Driver) by the load?! Horst...(Read More)

Angry vendors file complaint over Phuket Floating Market flop

I see the floating market is no more and it looks like the buildings are being dismantled...(Read More)

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

Let us not forget the physical assaults on tourists by the tuk tuk mafia just out of view of the safety cameras in Patong also...(Read More)

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

How about all drivers who break the rules more than twice have their tyres deflated and all drivers who break the rules more than five times have a ty...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.