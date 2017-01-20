Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Three die as car ‘deliberately’ hits pedestrians in Australia

AUSTRALIA: Three people died and 20 more were hurt today (Jan 20) when a car ploughed into pedestrians in the Australian city of Melbourne, but police said it was not a terror attack.

crime, death, police, transport, murder,

AFP

Friday 20 January 2017, 02:18PM

Australian SWAT police are seen on Bourke St after a car ploughed into pedestrians in the centre of Melbourne. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP
Australian SWAT police are seen on Bourke St after a car ploughed into pedestrians in the centre of Melbourne. Photo: Peter Parks/AFP

Witnesses described “bodies flying through the air” and people running out of the path of the speeding car in the central shopping area.

Victoria Police’s Acting Commander Stuart Bateson ruled out terrorism but said it was a deliberate act in the heart of Melbourne.

“I can confirm that we believe this is connected to an earlier stabbing in the southern metro region,” Bateson told reporters.

“We have the offender in custody. There is no further threat to the public at this stage.

“I can also confirm that this is not a CT (counter-terrorism)-related incident,” he added.

Bateson said the man was driving in circles at a busy intersection outside the city’s main train station in the afternoon.

“We believe this male did some doughnuts at Flinders St and Swanston St, turned left into the Bourke St mall and deliberately drove into the crowd, continued along the footpath colliding with further pedestrians,” he added.

YouTube footage showed a maroon saloon car circling the intersection with a driver wearing a light-coloured top half-hanging out of the window.

He gestures to onlooking pedestrians before heading off down a street.

Paramedics said 20 people were being treated and several had serious injuries.

The Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne said it was treating one critically injured patient and three seriously hurt.

One witness, Kylie Clark, told Melbourne’s Herald Sun that she saw “bodies flying through the air”.

“It seemed to me they (the vehicle that hit people) were being chased by an unmarked police car.”

Another witness told the newspaper “he wasn’t stopping and people walking were trying to get away and he just kept going and collected people on his way”.

A witness, who asked not to be named, said “it was carnage up the footpath”.

Television footage from the scene showed a damaged car with the front doors open and the windscreen smashed.

A handcuffed man in his underwear was lying on a footpath surrounded by police.

Other pictures showed what appeared to be a upturned baby pram.

Heavily armed officers were deployed around Melbourne’s Bourke St mall, close to where the Australian Open tennis tournament is being held.

Police were due to hold a press conference in the evening.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Ex-THAI staff snared in bribe row

Let's hope NACC and Thai Airways do investigate separately. A Thai Airways investigation about Thai Airways bribes demanding/receiving is like a ...(Read More)

All change in Surin as plans for Phuket Rajabhakti Park scrapped

Best news I've heard in a long time...scrap this ridiculous grand park sceme that was way beyond reasonable, and would have gone to s*&t in no...(Read More)

Phuket women fight, knife pulled, over market trousers

@ Shopping in Thailand: You wrote a great comment. I agree with every single word. I lived 2 times 3 years in Singapore. It is a shopping paradise!...(Read More)

Barber killed after haircut goes wrong

What's the difference between a good haircut and a bad haircut? Two weeks. This killer should have been told that, though, I would imagine his cle...(Read More)

All change in Surin as plans for Phuket Rajabhakti Park scrapped

Discover Thainess: As long on Phuket the transport mafia is more powerful and influential in local politics than the local politicians themselves, tha...(Read More)

Softball comes to the ACG

Great article Jared. Can't wait for the next game!...(Read More)

All change in Surin as plans for Phuket Rajabhakti Park scrapped

Do I understand correctly that first after a budget of B800 million to create Jarabhakti Park, to honor his late Majesty King Bhumibol (!), was grant...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Bit disingenuous this comment of yours: "A foreigner can purchase a property in his/her own name with 100% ownership not 51% as you stated"....(Read More)

Ex-THAI staff snared in bribe row

THAI AIRWAYS had a culture of corruption. Even the hotels had to pay a kick back to get the passengers of Thai Airways. The manager or supervisor in c...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Christ Sweet: What do you mean i don't own my company? Me and my family do as per my response below....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.