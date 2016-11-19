Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thousands demonstrate against scandal-hit Malaysia PM

MALAYSIA: Thousands of yellow-clad Malaysians gathered in the capital Saturday (Nov 19) to demand Prime Minister Najib Razak resign over a corruption scandal, as protesters braced for clashes with pro-government rightists.

corruption, politics, economics,

AFP

Saturday 19 November 2016, 10:46AM

Embattled Malaysian PM Najib Razak is under increasing pressure to resign from office. Photo: AFP
Embattled Malaysian PM Najib Razak is under increasing pressure to resign from office. Photo: AFP

For the second time in 15 months, leading reformist group Bersih has organised a demonstration to demand Najib resign and face justice over allegations that billions were looted from his brainchild investment fund, 1MDB.

Tensions have spiralled in recent weeks following threats by the rightist “Red Shirts” group to confront their “Yellow Shirts” opponents.

The government arrested the leaders of both sides in the hours leading up to the rally, but it was unclear if the crackdown would further inflame the situation.

Riot police were seen at potential flashpoints and traffic in and around the capital was crippled by a maze of road closures put in place overnight. No violence was initially reported.

“We want a clean government. We want fair elections,” said Derek Wong, 38, a real estate agent who was among thousands of high-spirited Bersih marchers, many banging drums and blowing vuvuzelas.

“As a citizen I am now here peacefully to decide the future of the country. We hope to see Najib removed and charged in court.”

Bersih, which means "clean" in Malay, is an alliance of scores of NGOs and civil-society groups that has staged several protests over the years demanding electoral reform, but has since shifted focus to 1MDB.

In August 2015, Bersih drew tens of thousands of supporters to two days of peaceful protests in Kuala Lumpur and other locations to demand Najib’s removal.

Malaysia has been seized for more than a year by the 1MDB scandal, which has sparked investigations in several countries.

Najib, 63, and 1MDB deny wrongdoing.

But the US Justice Department – which in July filed lawsuits to recover assets it says were purchased with stolen 1MDB money – laid out evidence that an unnamed top Malaysian official was deeply involved in the theft.

A Malaysian Cabinet official has since admitted that individual was Najib.

Najib last year shut down Malaysian investigations. Critics say he has lurched toward autocracy to stifle the scandal, arresting opponents and throttling media.

In a radio address Friday, Najib dismissed Bersih as a “deceitful” scheme “to unseat a democratically-elected government”.

Police on Friday arrested Bersih leader Maria Chin Abdullah, one of several reformists and opposition politicians detained.

Amnesty International called the arrests “the latest in a series of crude and heavy-handed attempts to intimidate Malaysian civil society activists and other human rights defenders”.

Overnight, authorities also nabbed Red Shirts leader Jamal Yunos, who has warned of potential violence when his supporters confront Bersih.

Bersih’s Yellow Shirts were to march toward Kuala Lumpur’s symbolic Independence Square – which has been sealed off by police – to hold their demonstration.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.