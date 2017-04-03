Hello again and welcome to another step in our yin yoga journey. This month I want to share with you the Yin butterfly pose. In many cultures, the butterfly is a symbol of change and joy.

Sunday 9 April 2017, 01:00PM

As a symbol of transformation and resurrection, the butterfly is a great asana to be working on this month, as we head into our third month of Yin yoga.

This takes us a further step towards a healthier and happier body change – and what a great change this little butterfly can bring to you.

It is a very cool way to stretch the lower back in an easier shape, that doesn’t require the hamstrings to be too flexible, and I know that is a big issue for a lot of people out there.

Changes don’t have to be limited to the physical body, one of the great benefits of Yin yoga is the effects that the longer holds have on your clarity of mind.

When you simplify the tasks of the mind to just concentrating on your breathing pattern and how the body feels while you breath, it allows the mind to slow down, shift cogs, melt away from the busy frontal lobe and start shifting to a more relaxed position in the centre of the head. When the mind calms itself, then real change can start to happen.





The benefits of Yin butterfly:

• Stretches and opens the lower back.

• Stretches the groin and hamstrings.

• Nice release for the neck – helps with

headaches.

• Great for preparing for childbirth.

• Helps with prostate, kidney and uri-

nary tract issues.

• Opens the hips.

• Spine stretch.

• Releases and softens shoulders.





Please follow the steps below to practise yin butterfly:

1. Sit on the floor with your feet facing each other

2. Draw the soles of your feet together and space the heel about two wide hand spans away from the groin. When you look at the space between the feet it should look like an even sided diamond (See photo 1).

3. Give your legs a little bit of a slap down to make sure they are switched off and relaxed. If you feel at this point that you already have quite a lot of stretch happening in your legs and your groin, place some pillows under your outer thighs to support the weight of your legs.

4. Now that the legs and hips and relaxed, inhale and elongate the chest, the arms and the head upwards. It should feel like someone holding your wrists and pulling you upwards.

5. Exhale and now imagine your wrists, arms and torso being pulled forward to the front. Reach your hands as far towards or past the feet as you can reach and once there allow the arms and head to relax down towards the feet and heels.

6. The arms are completely relaxed and touching the floor, the head is relaxed and falling towards the feet, the back is relaxed and rounded slightly. (See photo 2).

7. Hold this asana for 3-5 minutes, with each passing out-breath, I allow the spine to melt into the chest, the chest to melt into the legs and the legs and bottom to melt into the floor underneath me.

“Be the change you want to see in the world” – Mahatma Gandhi.

Happy stretching.

Metta, Kim oxo