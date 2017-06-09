Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
These tasty pastries are a unique local take on a traditional dessert

Phuket-born entrepreneur and baker Anucha Jittanupong has been serving up his popular “Traditional Phuket Buns” at markets around the island for over two years.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 17 June 2017, 10:00AM

But despite the name, the delectable buns are baked according to Anucha’s own recipe, which was inspired by traditional Chinese pastries, and modified to suit local tastes and ingredients.

“I used a different style of dough, and different ingredients for the fillings, which Thai people like, to make it a unique dessert for Phuket Province.

The buns are an easy gift to give to friends and family which reflect the local Phuket culture,” says Anucha. The round buns are filled with a variety of sweet and savory fillings, glazed with egg wash, topped with sesame seeds and baked until golden brown.

You can pick one or two buns with of your favourite fillings to eat as you stroll around the market or grab a mix-and-match gift box of six buns to take home and share with friends and family.

“They’re perfect for Phuket people’s lifestyle, as they like desserts like kanom tao (steamed yellow bean cake) and kanom khai (egg cake) in the morning with their coffee,” says Anucha.

Anucha has experimented with various flavours since he began baking the buns for his market stall. At last count he had 11 flavours on offer, including sweet barbecue pork, red bean, corn cream, taro cream, Thai tea, ham and cheese, chicken with chilli paste, chocolate brownie, chicken with honey, purple sweet potato cream and green tea.

“My most popular fillings are the sweet barbecue pork and the taro cream, but I tell people that every flavour is worth trying once!” he says.

 

Anucha’s buns cost between B25-30 each. If you want to give them a try keep an eye out for Anucha’s stall at these markets: Lad Yai Market (Phuket Walking Street) on Sunday in Phuket Town, Chalong Night Market at Homepro on Tuesday and Chillva Market in Samkong from Wednesday to Saturday. Visit: facebook.com/phuketbuns

 

 
Be the first to comment.
