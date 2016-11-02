Have you recently upgraded to a new iPhone or Android and now have no idea what to do with your old smartphone? Instead of letting your old smartphone sit on a shelf and collect dust, check out some of these clever and inventive ways to recycle that phone and put it to good use.

Sunday 6 November 2016, 04:00PM

Old smartphones are bad for the environment if dumped, so put them to use.

1. Turn your old smartphone into an E-Reader

Is the screen from your old smartphone still in good shape? If the answer is yes, why not turn it into a dedicated E-Reader? All that needs to be done is download apps such as Amazon Kindle or Google Play Books and you will be able to read books on your old device.

2. Set up a Skype station

Set up your old iPhone or Android device as the dedicated webcam you use for Skype. As long as you have a steady Wi-Fi connection and a desktop stand or dock, you will be able to use your old smartphone to make Skype calls to your friends and family.

3. A digital camera

If your old device has an 8-megapixel camera or higher, then you have the opportunity to turn your old smartphone into a point-and-shoot digital camera. An added bonus is that over Wi-Fi you should be able to upload your digital images to all of your social media accounts instantly.

4. Remote control

You can download a variety of apps that can turn your old smartphone into a universal remote control. The most useful apps for appliances, such as Anymote Universal Remote, require your phone to have an infra-red blaster (HTC One, Samsung Galaxy S6, LG G3) to control IR devices like TVs and stereos.

But even if your phone doesn’t have IR you can download several apps that can control your Xbox, Playstation or desktop PC remotely. For gaming consoles, download the official apps from Xbox and Playstation, but for your PC try Chrome Remote Desktop, TeamViewer and for Windows, Mac and Ubuntu versatility try Splashtop 2 or Unified Remote.

5. Kitchen command centre

Smartphones are great for storing recipes and watching cooking videos on YouTube, however, a kitchen can be a dangerous place for a brand new device. Turn your old smartphone into a kitchen command centre and use your old device to download apps such as How to Cook Everything to guide you through the process of making a big dinner or even simple snacks.

Just because your old smartphone isn’t the latest or greatest doesn’t mean it can’t still be put to good use. These ideas are a few great examples of how to put your old smartphone to good use even after its trendy shelf life has expired.

Application ABCs is a monthly column highlighting the latest in tech, social media and mobile phone applications. The author, Amy Bensema, is a long-term Phuket expat with a keen interest in social media and tech. Check out @phuketstagram.