The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket became the latest participant in the Elephant Parade –one of the world’s leading public art expositions – when it welcomed Nong Yindee, a hand-painted baby elephant statue.

Thursday 23 March 2017, 10:28AM

The hotel is once again embracing this unique charitable initiative, which raises funds and awareness for the Asian Elephant Foundation, as part of its innovative corporate responsibility and sustainability program.

Last year, The Westin Siray Bay partnered with Elephant Parade by supporting the foundation to raise awareness on elephant conservation issues and engaging people around the world through distinctive, creative and empowering art.

Crafted and hand-painted at the artist’s studio in Chiang Mai, The Westin Phuket’s blue and white and brightly coloured baby elephant statue named Yindee – meaning Joy in Thai – is decorated with map of Phuket island, which reflects the obsessions, charm of attractions, culture, traditions and natural resources that the island has to offer.

This handmade elephant was created by Khun Chakrit Choochalerm. Yindee stands at 1.5-metre in height and now sits majestically at the porte cochere to welcome the resort’s guests.

The Elephant Parade is a social enterprise and runs the world’s largest art exhibition of decorated elephant statues. Created by artists and celebrities, each Elephant Parade statue is a unique art piece.

The life-size, baby elephant statues are exhibited in international cities and raise awareness for the need of elephant conservation. Limited edition, handcrafted replicas and a select range of products are created from the exhibition elephants.

20% of Elephant Parade net profits are donated to elephant welfare and conservation projects.