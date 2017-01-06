There was a boat that was called the Reely Nauti and later came a second one called Reely Nauti Too. I am the owner of the second boat today, a 51-foot Bertram Fly Bridge Sport Fishing Yacht.

Years ago I made three friends. We met through our passion of fishing and we spent many nights in the cockpit on the back of the boat telling long tales and having lots of fun offshore in the middle of the ocean in the middle of the night.

Currently the Reely Nauti Too specialises in long-range trips, Burma fishing 30 to 100 miles offshore with extremely big tackle to catch the errrrrr… big monsters.

We were all there: Walter Dreier, Peter Pauli, Uwe Schittek and I all coming from different walks of life having a common bond in fishing, but not much else.

Through the years we all grew to love fishing, good company, good food, a lot of smoked fish and fun.

I have been fishing since I was a small boy and graduated to deep-sea fishing in my teens. Mostly day trips back then, but later going on more and more offshore multi-day trips.

My career was manufacturing, but my love was to go fishing and as I used to tell people I hated my work and that I worked to pay for fishing.

I took that to extremes when I moved to Thailand. The first boat that I bought here was a 35-foot express boat and upgraded to my Bertram 510 today. So let me introduce the team:

Walter Dreier. A retired television production designer and current President of the Phuket International Sport Fishing Tournament. Walter has a love of fishing rarely seen and has been fishing the waters around the world for many years.

Peter Pauli. An old salty for sure, spent years and years here in Phuket and fishing around the world in Africa, the Mediterranean and many other places.

Uwe Schittek. A hero in life that proves anybody can be somebody. Having grown up and ended up as a labourer in a coal mine, he saved his money and moved to Thailand and become a pioneer in sport fishing in Thailand, forming the Andaman Hooker Company and being the captain and owner of the MV Andaman Hooker, one of the best charter boats in Thailand.

Uwe currently serves as the captain in charge of my Reely Nauti Too and is a director of the Phuket International Sportfishing Tournament.

Most admired is Uwe’s ability to recover from extreme adversity and win in life. Some years back Uwe’s boat blew up in India, due to technical fault.

No one except for him was injured in the incident and he recovered within a year. Today Uwe is a shareholder and board member of the Captain Hook Smokehouse.

As the tale goes, the four pirates where sitting on the Reely Nauti Too enjoying nice wine, music and rum, plus the great smoked fish Peter Pauli whipped up in his old land galley.

“Ahhh-hoy there, matey,” I said.

“Why the hell not sell this stuff in Phuket, meaning the fish?”

I had never thought about that before as I have my tavern already, and don’t need so many problems.

Then Walter talked about how his friends away in Europe have smoked fish and would help him set up his own smoke- house in Phuket.

That was the birth of the idea of Captain Hook’s Smokehouse, and it all happened 100 miles offshore in the Andaman Sea.

The birth of Captain Hook’s Smokehouse Company Ltd occurred in May 2016. Today we are a registered Thai company that just acquired four rai of land in Mai Khao and we are in the process of building our first modern state-of-the-art factory with real-time process control, inventory management practices, TQM management, and our goal is to have a totally functional factory and regulatory compliance in place by Jan 2017.

That’s how it happened: turning tales into visual dreams and into reality and into sophisticated food. Thank you for your support and we hope to have many good ventures and tales in the future.

Tight lines.

Story written by Martin Eleveld, CEO of Captain Hook’s Smokehouse Co. Ltd and owner of the Reely Nauti Too, based at Ao Po Marina.

