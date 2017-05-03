Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Culture
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

The story of the Black Prince

The story of the Black Prince dates back to the historical Ayutthaya period. The Black Prince was another name for Prince Naresuan (in Thai – Ong Dam) who was born in Phitsanlunok in 1555. His brother Ekathotsarot was called the White Prince.

Sirinya Pakditawan

Wednesday 3 May 2017, 04:40PM

In contrast to his brother, Prince Naresuan was more lenient and less rigid.

He was captured by the Burmese and thus raised alongside the Burmese royalty, among them Crown Prince Mingyi Swa. Naresuan was an intelligent boy who was educated in the style of early modern warfare by the Burmese.

When the Black Prince was a young man, the Burmese King trusted him to such an extent that he gave him permission to train an army of captured Thai soldiers.

The Prince affectionately called his men Naresuan’s Wild Tigers. Thus, the Wild Tigers became increasingly powerful and one day they turned on their Burmese captors and defeated them before returning triumphantly back to Siam.

Soon after this event, the Black Prince was crowned King Naresuan of Siam and reclaimed the sovereignty of Siam.

His first major challenge was with his former hosts and guardians. A giant enemy force of Burmese soldiers amassed near the border between Siam and Burma.

Naresuan ordered his people in the north to withdraw and burn their rice fields. The farmers thus fled to Ayutthaya and the new king drafted every able-bodied man into his army.

For both Siam and Burma, the war was very painful, however, neither army would give in to the other. One day, King Naresuan’s war elephant was startled and ran madly into the enemy lines.

When the dust from the elephant’s tracks cleared, the king realised that he was facing his enemy, the Burmese crown prince.

The king was surrounded by a large force of enemy soldiers. The Burmese prince could have ordered his death but instead accepted Naresuan’s challenge to a duel.

This was the legendary Elephant Battle in which the two opponents fought with swords and spears from the back of their war elephants.

The legend tells that when the Burmese prince urged his elephant forward, Naresuan swung his sword and mortally wounded the prince.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

King Naresuan thus declared an armistice while the Burmese soldiers removed the body of their slain prince from the battlefield.

It seemed that the king still admired his opponent whom he had been forced to kill. Thus, on their battleground he built a memorial chedi to honour the Burmese prince Mingyi Swa, his childhood friend.

The famous Elephant Battle took place on January 25, 1592, at Nong Sarai field in Suphan Buri.

With their crown prince dead, the Burmese had no one to lead them and they lost heart for the battle.

In consequence, they withdrew their forces and for a time the Burmese people and the people of Siam enjoyed a time of peace. King Naresuan died in 1605 at age 49.

Finally, I must confess that I’m not such a great fan of historical movies because I often find them too strenuous.

But the legend of King Naresuan has been portrayed on film and was directed by HSH Prince Chatrichalerm Yukol.

It was made in six parts and stars Wanchana Sawatdee as Naresuan. So dispite my usual dislike of the genre, I found this movie quite interesting and useful for my research. I urge you to track down a copy and watch it to learn more about the legendary Black Prince.

 

Sirinya Pakditawan is a ‘luk kreung’, or half-Thai, born and raised in Hamburg, Germany. She enjoys writing about Thailand, with a focus is on culture, art, history, tradition and on the people, as well as a mix of topics concerning Thai popular culture, travelogues and articles about Thai food.

Sirinya’s aim is not only to entertain you but to provide you with information and facts about Thailand, its culture and history that may not be generally known, in particular to the Western world. She has a PhD in American Studies from the University of Hamburg.
To read the original story, and many more, be sure to check out Sirinya’s blog: www.sirinyas-thailand.de

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

Once again, the truculent scolds posting here point out that this is not Switzerland. One wonders, how do they stand living here? As they quite cle...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Kurt,Christy,as you are so concerned about that the thai driver isnt named here,i have good news for you.You can find her name on another news-website...(Read More)

Police detain five more in sex scandal probe

Is it not scary that thai senior officials 'used' 10-15 teenage girls at age 15-18, provide by pimps. They know exactly the date and time thi...(Read More)

Phuket driver blames plastic bottle for car flip

Thailand is champion 'Car flipping'. How actually to do that? Is there a such thing as a car-flipping-manual? Do you need a water bottle for...(Read More)

Phuket Governor gets serious with ‘Keep Phuket Clean’

Great initiative and perhaps the Governors team should travel down the road from Lotus Tesco in Cherngtalay to the Amora Hotel . This is a busy roadw...(Read More)

Phuket Governor gets serious with ‘Keep Phuket Clean’

Anybody remembers the blue signs "Keep Wales tidy"? After a few months the "Wales" was over-painted with "Phuket"......(Read More)

Phuket driver blames plastic bottle for car flip

Awww, come on, 60 isn't elderly. But what ever happened to the much older man who drove his Tuk-tuk into the police check point in Thung Thong the...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

The mystery here is that the u-turn is AFTER the school, so the bike was going AWAY from the school, at 8:30am. My guess would be she missed the turni...(Read More)

Phuket driver blames plastic bottle for car flip

Was that a joke the police colonel made? ....." Elders should not drive on the road"..... !!!!...(Read More)

American Phuket school teacher slammed off motorbike on second day at work

Whatever we think. But why is only the name of the foreigner, hit by a thai car driver, mentioned, and why refuse the police captain to mention the n...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.