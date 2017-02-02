BANGKOK: A business survey by international professional services network of independent accounting and consulting member firms Grant Thornton has found that Thailand’s optimism in economic and financial affairs still low and waning slightly, with Asia-Pacific business leaders reporting a split in optimism heading into 2017.

Saturday 4 February 2017, 10:00AM

An investor checks his phone in front of screens showing stock market movements at a brokerage. Photo: AFP

“As we herald in the year of the Fire Rooster are we expecting more or less economic volatility that the year of the Monkey? Grant Thornton’s most recent quarterly global survey of 2,600 businesses in 37 economies, reveal that emerging and developed Asia Pacific economies are travelling in different directions when it comes to their outlook for the New Year,” noted a report issued this week.

“The optimism among developed APAC economies has fallen 8pp in Q4 2016 to net -16%, whilst emerging APAC has risen from 42% to 53%.

“The optimism of businesses in Thailand has dropped slightly from 18% to 16% - which represents a small drop but off a low base,” said the report.

The Grant Thornton International Business Report (IBR) shows that almost all sub-categories for Thailand dropped in Q4 – selling price expectation (12% to 8%), export expectation (22% to 8%), research & development (34% to 24%) and employment expectation (28% to 12%), but investment in plant & machinery increased (16% to 24%).

“Perhaps unsurprisingly, the major constraints cited for Thailand’s businesses were economic uncertainty (48%), shortage of orders (42%) and energy costs (40%),” the report added.

Andrew McBean, Partner at Grant Thornton in Thailand and specialist in Asean markets, noted, “There is a striking split between business leaders in emerging and developed Asia Pacific countries. The results from business leaders in developed nations show a reaction to the political volatility of the year, especially in the 4th quarter.

“Despite the record stock market performances there has been increasing volatility in these markets. Perhaps emerging markets are taking some succour from the fact that any capital flight from developed economies would more likely benefit them.” he said.

“In Thailand the last quarter of 2016 clearly brought very profound and sad news. The possible economic pessimism that could easily have resulted does appear to have been absorbed by businesses showing some strong resilience in the economy, Mr McBean said.

“Political stability continues to ensure there is not too much volatility in the market. However whilst the government are spending a great deal of money on infrastructure projects it should be noted that these tend to have a low disbursement to the general public at the beginning but more benefit once the infrastructure has been built – but the benefits will be felt more in the longer term.”

Findings from Grant Thornton’s IBR also reveal that across the Asia Pacific region, the outlook on a number of key indicators is strong heading into 2017. The proportion of firms expecting profitability to increase over the next 12 months has gone up to 34%, the highest in almost two years.

Incentivising productivity improvements is the growth initiative APAC businesses are most likely to implement over the next 12 months, whilst developing or launching a new product or service (42%) and improving salesforce effectiveness (40%) are the growth initiatives that Thai businesses are most likely to implement.

“It appears certain that the year of the Fire Rooster will bring political turbulence which will in turn mean a more unpredictable global economy. But Asia-Pacific and many Asean markets continue to remain an attractive place to invest in a less certain world,” Mr McBean said.