The Reboot and Reevaluate Your Healthy Reality Check

Start From: Thursday 15 June 2017, 09:00AM to Sunday 18 June 2017, 05:00PM

The Reboot and Reevaluate Your Healthy Reality Check

The inspirational 4 days 3 nights program flow is designed to educate, motivate and understand such things as health and fitness, aromatherapy, mediation, art therapy and much more. The programs conducted by experienced wellness practitioners Hayden Rhodes, Craig Burton, Kim White, Christine Reilly and Kathy Russell. Priced at THB 25,000 net per person for a 4 Days 3 Nights. For Phuket Residents receive 15% discount when made a booking within 20 May 2017.
Person : Linda Overman
Address : Mandara Spa at JW Marriott Phuket Resort.
Phone : 076 338 000 ext. 3752
