Look out! The dynamic ladies of the Phuket International Women’s Club (PIWC) are about to breathe fire (volcanic) and ice (glacial) and maybe even a little brimstone at their annual fund raising event in January 2017.

Saturday 7 January 2017, 10:00AM

That’s right, on Saturday, January 21, Phuket’s oldest charity will take members and guests on an incredible “Fire & Ice” themed journey set around volcanoes and glaciers at the top of the world, to the bottom, and several places in between.

This fantastic journey will also be aimed at raising funds for the iconic PIWC scholarships that have helped poor students further their education to the highest level, including medical school, for the last 22 of the charity’s 27 years of existence.

PIWC Chairperson of Social Events, Maggy Wigman says, “We always try to conjure up imaginative themes for our main fundraiser. The fire and ice idea is not only a bit of fun, it’s also educational. Who knows where the Perito Moreno glacier is, for example? (Answer: Argentina).

As a result of all this hard work to raise funds we take great delight in the faces of the children when they receive their scholarship certificates and also when we meet them later after they have graduated.”

On January 21 six tables of 10 people will be named after glaciers (Hubbard, Franz Joseph, Perito Moreno, Mer de Glace, Pasterze and Engabreen) and a further six tables will be named after volcanoes (Etna, Kilimanjaro, Popocatepetl, Fuji, Bromo and Maelifell).

To compliment the “Fire & Ice” theme, patrons will be asked to wear white, silver and blue for the glacier tables and red, gold and orange for the volcano tables. So get out the glad rags, buy up the material and fire up the sewing machines, it’s going to be a (volcanic) blast!

There will also be some fantastic items up for grabs on the night. Emirates, one of the world’s leading airlines, has offered two economy class tickets from Phuket or Bangkok to any destination in Europe served by the airline. Maybe to visit Mer de Glace glacier in France? The winners will be announced at the event.

A silent auction will offer some mouth-watering two night stays at top class resorts and hotels in Bangkok, Macau, Langkawi, Chiang Mai and Phuket, a luxury boat trip, valuable paintings and many other goodies.

Don’t forget the “duck pond” either! Catch one of the 30 ducks floating in the swimming pool and win a restaurant voucher worth between B2,000 and B5,000!

Delicious food from the new Firefly restaurant at The Pavilions will give the “Fire & Ice” revellers the stamina to rock the night away to DJ Fab’s eclectic mix of music... and, get this, Maggy has promised “not too many boring speeches!”

Here’s what you have to do: Buy, in advance, a B2,500 ticket to the grand buffet including one complimentary drink. Preferably book a table of 10 for yourself and friends, and remember to book early so you don’t miss out!

Ticketing information at info@piwc-phuket.com. Contacts: Maggy at robmaggy@yahoo.com and Carole at mummydux@gmail.com