The Nai Harn’s Rock Salt restaurant to celebrate first birthday

On Saturday, May 6, Rock Salt, the signature beachside restaurant at The Nai Harn Phuket will celebrate its first birthday with an evening of fine drinks and culinary delights.

Thursday 27 April 2017, 05:46PM

Rock Salt's menu includes indulgent oyster platters, perfectly grilled meats and seafood from the charcoal BBQ, authentic wood-fired pizzas, traditional tandoor dishes, Thai favourites and Greek classics.
Rock Salt's menu includes indulgent oyster platters, perfectly grilled meats and seafood from the charcoal BBQ, authentic wood-fired pizzas, traditional tandoor dishes, Thai favourites and Greek classics.

The beachside eatery has built a strong reputation for its global offerings with varied lunch and dinner selections, which include indulgent oyster platters, perfectly grilled meats and seafood from the charcoal BBQ, authentic wood-fired pizzas, traditional tandoor dishes, Thai favourites and Greek classics.

While top flight DJs mix mellow beats as the sun sets, complimentary canapés will be served to tempt guests’ taste buds. To fuel the evening celebrations there will be a range of specials on high-end drinks.

“We launched Rock Salt a year ago as a new destination dining venue, not only for our discerning guests at the hotel, but also for outside visitors and diners from the diverse island community who welcome a fresh approach to top quality dining,” says Frank Grassmann, General Manager, The Nai Harn Phuket.

“The casual, breezy ambiance complements the enticing, innovative dishes from across the world and the breathtaking setting celebrates the beauty of island,” he added.

BIS

Rock Salt overlooks the soft sands and lapping waves of Nai Harn beach, which was voted as the Best Beach in Thailand in the tripadvisor® Travelers’ Choice Awards 2017.

 

To reserve a table or book a stay at THE NAI HARN for a Rock Salt birthday weekend call +66 7638 0200-10, or email info@thenaiharn.com

 

 
