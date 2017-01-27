The Nai Harn resort which overlooks pristine Nai Harn Beach, will be further enhancing its reputation as one of the island’s leading wining and dining destinations this year by welcoming some of the world’s most respected chefs and barmen to the resort for a limited time.

Friday 27 January 2017, 10:29AM

Visiting experts include mixologist Salim Khuory, Chef George Panagiotidis and Chef Will Holland. Each one will be focusing their skills, styles and flavours on tantalizing Phuket's tastebubs.

Throughout the month of January, legendary barman Salim Khuory, the renowned Head Barman at the iconic American Bar at The Savoy in London for more than three decades, is sharing his expertise during an annual visit to The Nai Harn where he conducts exclusive training sessions for the resort’s bar and service staff.

Mr Khuory will also consult on the resort’s drink list and create two new signature drinks.

While Mr Khuory is whipping up creative libations behind the bar, Chef George Panagiotidis will be bringing a taste of Greece to Thailand with specially prepared offerings that will feature in the resort’s daily breakfast and the newly launched weekend barbecue.

Visiting Phuket throughout January, Chef Panagiotidis will also be introducing a special menu at Rock Salt, The Nai Harn’s trendy beachside restaurant, which serves up inventive dishes featuring flavours from the Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa. (See our review here.)

“The Nai Harn concept goes well beyond offering luxurious accommodation,” explains General Manager, Frank Grassmann. “Our aim is to ensure that each step of every guest’s journey with us is an experience to be remembered. Perhaps nowhere is this more apparent than in our ever-changing culinary offerings and emphasis on world class cuisine.”

In March, the resort will turn up the flare another notch when it welcomes Will Holland, the celebrated British chef and founder of Coast Saundersfoot restaurant on the shores of Pembrokeshire.

With extensive experience working in some of the UK’s best hotels and restaurants, Holland already boasts an illustrious career, earning a Michelin star before the age of 30 and appearing on several national television programs in his home country.

At The Nai Harn, Chef Holland will offer diners a culinary journey “From Coast to Coast” at Cosmo restaurant, and during his visit, a select group of diners will have the opportunity to savour an exclusive six-course set menu specially designed and prepared for the resort.

In addition to the special dining experience, Chef Holland will also create a selection of signature dishes for Rock Salt during his visit, as well as a series of mouthwatering canapés making the most of fresh, local ingredients.

“Since the resort re-opening last May, The Nai Harn has quickly become one of Phuket’s most sought after dining destinations and we couldn’t be more excited to kick off 2017 with even more delectable options thanks to this strong line-up of revered culinary guests,” adds Mr Grassmann.

For more information visit www.thenaiharn.com and for reservations call: +66 902 162 620