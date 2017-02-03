Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

The Danube fisherman hauling suicide jumpers to safety

SERBIA: Putting her backpack down, she climbed over the fence and jumped into the rushing waters of the Danube below: the 16-year-old girl was the 29th attempted suicide to be saved by Renato Grbic, a Belgrade fisherman and restaurant owner.

AFP

Sunday 5 February 2017, 04:00PM

On that day “she was lucky that I was nearby with a friend to pull her out,” said her rescuer, an athletic 55-year-old. “I was sitting in my taverna when a neighbour ran in and said someone had jumped from the bridge. So I took my boat... I pulled her out,” Grbic recalled in an interview. Built in 1946, the Pancevo Bridge has the notorious distinction of being a hot spot for Belgrade’s most desperate. Until 2014, the road and rail bridge was the only crossing point over the River Danube in the Serbian capi
On that day “she was lucky that I was nearby with a friend to pull her out,” said her rescuer, an athletic 55-year-old. “I was sitting in my taverna when a neighbour ran in and said someone had jumped from the bridge. So I took my boat... I pulled her out,” Grbic recalled in an interview. Built in 1946, the Pancevo Bridge has the notorious distinction of being a hot spot for Belgrade’s most desperate. Until 2014, the road and rail bridge was the only crossing point over the River Danube in the Serbian capi

On that day “she was lucky that I was nearby with a friend to pull her out,” said her rescuer, an athletic 55-year-old.

“I was sitting in my taverna when a neighbour ran in and said someone had jumped from the bridge. So I took my boat... I pulled her out,” Grbic recalled in an interview.

Built in 1946, the Pancevo Bridge has the notorious distinction of being a hot spot for Belgrade’s most desperate.

Until 2014, the road and rail bridge was the only crossing point over the River Danube in the Serbian capital and was spared during the 1999 NATO bombing campaign against Serbia over its war with ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.

The city’s central Brankov Bridge is another draw for suicide bids but the Sava River flowing underneath “is a pool” compared with the Danube, said Grbic.

The mighty Danube may conjure up romantic visions of epic waterway tours through enchanting European countryside in some of the 10 countries it flows through.

But Europe’s second longest river will carry anyone who wants to jump into it for many kilometres, and in winter, its temperature is barely above zero degrees C.

“Life expectancy” before fatal hypothermia “is 15 to 20 minutes,” Grbic said, whose family of river fishermen has lived at their waterside residence for four generations.

On the section where his tavern “At Renato and Goca” is located, the Danube is almost one kilometre wide. In the winter mist, it is hard to make out even the other side of the bank.

Some victims die of cardiac arrest when jumping or hitting the water some 20 metres down, such as a 73-year old man two years ago.

“Those who survive have a survival reflex. They scream, swim,” Grbic, a married, father-of-three grown-up sons, said.

Every year the authorities register 25 to 30 suicide attempts off Belgrade bridges.

“But these are only registered cases,” said Sasa Knezevic, Deputy Chief of Belgrade’s river police unit, adding the figures peak towards the end of the summer.

Police usually act to prevent suicides when they spot potential cases through video surveillance but the closest river police station is about 15 minutes upstream, said Grbic.

Unit - 27

“I have known Renato forever,” Knezevic said. “If it was not for him, many people would not be saved after jumping into the river.”

Grbic said he spent 90% of his time fishing. His 29 rescues of Pancevo Bridge jumpers span nearly two decades and his efforts have won him official recognition.

A wall in his restaurant is adorned with elaborate certificates for bravery awarded by local authorities, as well as newspaper articles about him. He was also among around 200 Serb nationals recognised for their outstanding achievements in 2008.

Serbia is in the top third of European countries with the highest number of suicides, at 16.8% per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the most recent World Health Organisation data for 2012.

Grbic believes that most suicide attempts are a cry for help since, he says, most jump in the daytime. “They want to be seen, they want to alert,” he said.

Those who really want to die opt for the Brankov Bridge for its concrete river banks, he said.

As far as he knows, Grbic says that out of the 29 people whom he has saved, only one, a postman, did it again and ended his life by going for the concrete.

The first person he rescued was a young man “some 17 or 18 years ago.”

“It took me several attempts and I literally begged him to give me a hand” to pull him out, Grbic said.

He often wonders about what has become of those he has saved.

But only two young women out of the 29 got back in touch. One of them, now a mother, “understood that life was worth much more than what she wanted to do.”

A psychiatrist, who once came to the restaurant, “told me that... those people were eternally grateful but were embarrassed to face me.”

“Nevertheless, I would really like to know something about them... that I offered them a second life and that they kept living,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor in face off with Tourism Dept boss over corruption allegations, Patong bar crackdown

The Governor said:.."I can conform absolutely that there are no illegal tour guides on Phuket".. That is great news for all illegal tour ...(Read More)

Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation rescue team takes annual break to celebrate Chinese New Year

Rescue organisation takes a holiday, I hope this means, as an old movie was titled , :Death Takes a Holiday."...(Read More)

Army in Phuket probes military corruption allegations

"Gov Chockchai named the “top five issues” as 1) “organising” Phuket beaches; 2) taxi management 3) encroachment and wastewater managemen...(Read More)

Phuket bars, nightclubs plea for special Patong party zone

Good to see some real competition on Bangla Road with 49 baht beers. I doubt that the Patong price fixing committee/cartel will be pleased about this ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor in face off with Tourism Dept boss over corruption allegations, Patong bar crackdown

Could people kindly stop posting the truth on social media - we certainly don't want the truth getting out !!!!!!...(Read More)

Phuket Governor in face off with Tourism Dept boss over corruption allegations, Patong bar crackdown

It's all a facade. Because many issues were not discussed or just brushed under the carpet they simply do not exist. Ms. Morakul should have ac...(Read More)

Phuket Smart City Free High Speed Wi-Fi now available

Are there here cyber specialists/professionals who are able to confirm or this 'Hosanna' Phuket Smart City Free high speed WIFI is sufficient ...(Read More)

Phuket bars, nightclubs plea for special Patong party zone

Did anyone ever see Phuket Fire brigade prevention officers during operation hours in places like Illuzion to check according fire prevention-safety r...(Read More)

Phuket Governor in face off with Tourism Dept boss over corruption allegations, Patong bar crackdown

He, the Governor, said a lot, and said nothing. She, Director-general from Bangkok, said a lot, and said nothing. News can have negative effect on...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.