Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

The Bay Regatta 2017

YACHTING: Combining travel with sport, The Bay Regatta is a four-day circumnavigation of Phang Nga Bay that takes in three of southern Thailand’s most scenic provinces – Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi – and where the emphasis is on fun.

marine,

The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 February 2017, 09:55AM

The Bay Regatta is organised by leading water sports event management company Regattas Asia, and will take place February 15-19.
The Bay Regatta is organised by leading water sports event management company Regattas Asia, and will take place February 15-19.

Attracting the serious, the not-so-serious and the not-at-all-serious “racing” sailors, the regatta appeals to an international mix who enjoy the stunning sailing grounds of the area and a different destination each evening.

Starting from Phuket on February 15, organisers Regattas Asia are expecting a large fleet to celebrate this milestone 20th Anniversary edition.

“The successful event format hasn’t changed much over the years, but the sailors, types of boats and demographics have. We are seeing more international sailors flying in and chartering boats to take part and we’re also seeing more people opting to stay ashore each evening, rather than on their boats,” said Ms Kae Wattana, Managing Director of organisers Regattas Asia.

The Bay Regatta is an excellent example of how sports tourism works to the benefit of communities and local economies.

“Each evening we anchor at a different venue and the sailors go ashore. Those staying ashore – more than 60% of the fleet – book accommodation and either eat in the local restaurants or enjoy the official event functions which engage with the local community. Most of the expenditure of the regatta goes directly into the local economies of the areas we visit – this has been the case since the regatta was launched and it will remain so for the future,” commented Ms Wattana.

Held from February 15-19, The Bay Regatta is a series of passage races – an event format that has caught the attention of sailors around the world with participants coming from as far afield as Australia, Russia, the UK and Canada to compete in six classes (Racing Class, Cruising A, Cruising B, Bareboat Charter, Racing Multihulls and Cruising Multihulls)

The 2017 programme is as follows:

February 15: Registration and Opening Party at Chandara Resort and Spa, Ao Po (Phuket).

BIS

February 16: Day 1 – Race from Ao Po to Paradise Koh Yao with prize giving at Paradise Koh Yao Resort (Phang Nga).

February 17: Day 2 – Race from Paradise Koh Yao to Krabi. Free night (Krabi).

February 18: Day 3 – Race around Krabi’s islands with prize giving at Railay Bay Resort & Spa (Krabi).

February 19: Day 4 – Race from Krabi to Ao Chalong. Prize giving and Closing Dinner at Kan Eang II, Ao Chalong (Phuket).

Moving gear and personnel around the three provinces, and providing evening social events at different destinations each evening, The Bay Regatta is a logistical challenge that requires a dedicated team to make everything go smoothly.

“To organise and operate the regatta is no small feat. My team work very hard to make the event a success for the participants but we couldn’t do it without our sponsors and the excellent co-operation we get from the relevant authorities and local businesses along the route,” added Ms. Wattana.

For more information, visit www.bayregatta.com or www.facebook.com/bayregatta.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

‘Namtan’ wins Miss Universe plaudits

She won more than the hearts of Thai people. She won my heart for sure, and she won the internet vote. I feel Namtan should have won the Miss Univer...(Read More)

Phuket Hungarian tourists dead after motorbike slams into pole

My son is 25 yrs old and arrived home from Phuket a few hours ago. As a hungarian mother i feel deep sorry for the parents who lost their beloved one...(Read More)

Phuket Hungarian tourists dead after motorbike slams into pole

Time to get a car when a helmet no longer saves your life....(Read More)

Phuket input sought for light-rail plans

@ Pinot. There is a bus service Phuket airport-Patong. There are a few more bus services.( Phuket town--> Airport) Problem is, they have to keep ...(Read More)

Phuket elephant hits out at mahout

Perhaps the saddest part of this article is that the elephant-beating mahout only got a slap on the hand...he deserved much more in return for his tre...(Read More)

Phuket raid clears illegal rubber plantations from national park

Hmmm... I'm guessing that the aftermath of this operation left these areas looking about as impressive as Surin beach following the demo. So now ...(Read More)

Phuket elephant hits out at mahout

Kurt, when an elephant in musth, one can do simply nothing, so it's too late. That is why male elephants should be completely withdrawn from...(Read More)

Phuket road rage incident leads to alleged threats of murder

@ Thai Thugs: We did read that the 2 ladies were riding home from a pub at 4 AM. May be now the ladies get fined to be in a Thalang pub many hours a...(Read More)

Phuket elephant hits out at mahout

I not understand these thai elephant professionals in this article. They must know perfectly well how to go along with male elephants in musth. Anyo...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.