Start From: Sunday 30 April 2017, 06:00PM to Sunday 30 April 2017, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

On behalf of Phuket City Municipality. Music Matters Collective presents In Loving Memory of His Majesty, the 6th edition of Phuket UNESCO International Jazz Day. Free entry and open to the public at 6pm at Chanacharoen Road ,Phuket City. Main events featuring Phuket local,Int'l jazz and guest. For more info please contact Jeffrey Sevilla 089 588 2347 or tiklado2005@yahoo.com.

Proundly Supported by The Phuket News and Live89.5.