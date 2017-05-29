TRIATHLON: Members of the Thanyapura Pro Triathlon team took top places in the Toyota Pattaya Triathlon Tour Series 2017 standard race (1.5 kilometre swim, 40km bike and 10km run) held over the weekend (May 27-28).

Eimear Mullan of Ireland took the title of female champion, Ritchie Nicholls of Scotland came in 4th place overall, and Elle Brookes of Australia took 1st place in her age category (18-29).

“I am so happy to have been able to race and win at the Pattaya triathlon, this was my first race since 2015 due to injury. Training at Thanyapura has helped me to progress towards full recovery and I look forward to racing again,” said Mullan, the overall woman’s champion (02:21:05).

“The race at Pattaya was a tough but enjoyable day for me. I found the run quite hard but managed to hang on to 4th place and am looking forward to racing at the Japan 70.3 in less than two weeks,” said Nicholls, 4th place finisher in the overall male category (02:11:15).

“The Toyota Tri-League Series Pattaya is one of the best races I have done. The crew, staff and organisers were first class. Beautiful swim, then off on the bike with a little bit of rain, then head out on the run for a very hilly challenging course! Can't wait for next year!” said Brookes, 1st place finisher in her age category (02:45:58).

Other notable mentions from Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort:

Dr Nichakarn (Nini) Ruttanaporn of Thailand, Thanyapura’s brand ambassador, finished 3rd in the Thai Elites category.

Paolo Randone of Italy, Thanyapura’s COO, finished 3rd in his age category (50-59).

"It was a very close battle between the fastest Thai girls in a tough race, pouring rain on the bike and running up steep hills. It was great to race alongside Thanyapura teammates. We greeted and smiled at each other whenever we met on the course....that was every encouraging and kept everyone's spirit up on a rainy day,” said Ruttanaporn, 3rd place finisher in the Thai Elites category (02:50:30).

“It was a great race. I believe all the training at Thanyapura and a good balance of nutrition helped. I used to live in Pattaya nine years ago with a different lifestyle, I would never imagine the day I would join the triathlon and finish with a podium. It’s never too late to start a sport as age is just a number, if you put your mind to it, you can achieve something that you thought was unthinkable just a few years back.” said Randone, 3rd place finisher in his age category (02:57:53).