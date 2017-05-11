Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Thanyapura triathletes show themselves at global Ironman events

The Thanyapura Pro Triathlon Team continue to make waves in the triathlon world at Ironman Vietnam 70.3 in Danang – a Unesco world heritage site and home to spectacular travel destinations.

Saturday 13 May 2017, 10:00AM

Over 1,000 triathletes competed in the 1.9km ocean swim, a two-loop 90km bike course along Danang’s coastline and the 21km out-and-back run course.

“I loved the race, it was so well organised and the Vietnamese people were so supportive. They really made the event.

The Sunrise Sprint Race was a very flat and fast course. I loved every minute,” said Elle Brookes, the overall champion for the women’s sunrise individual sprint category with a time of 01:15:54.0.

“The race was set in a great atmosphere... It started with a nice swim in the clear ocean. The bike ride was fast and flat as we rode over some of the beautiful bridges in Danang. The run was incredibly hot and very tough for the last few kilometres,” said Tom Topham, sports scientist and triathlon coach, who won first place in the M25-29 age category with a finishing time of 04:50:43.0. 

In North America, Antony “Le Tigre” Costes came in at 10th place at Ironman 70.3 St George North American Championship in Utah with the time of 03:57:49.

The race is known for its world-class field and is considered the biggest 70.3 in the world after the World Championship event. Antony has been a member of the Thanyapura Pro Triathlon Team since its creation over a year ago.

The Frenchman trained in Thailand until March 2017 before traveling to the United States to start his season. Antony said, “At the end of a long half marathon, I managed to keep a top 10 spot. Three years ago, I finished in 26th place in the same race. There are positive results from a lot work done during my run at Thanyapura.”

 

 
