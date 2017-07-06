Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thanyapura to host 3rd King of the Mountain

TRAIL RUN: Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort is once again organising Phuket’s most successful and long-running trail run “King of the Mountain”, which is set to be held on September 3, 2017.

land, health,

The Phuket News

Thursday 6 July 2017, 03:13PM

Back for its third edition, the King of the Mountain Trail Run will once again take runners thtough the adventurous and majestic Khao Phra Thaeo wildlife reserve.
Back for its third edition, the King of the Mountain Trail Run will once again take runners thtough the adventurous and majestic Khao Phra Thaeo wildlife reserve.

As in previous editions, this year’s race and the third in the series, will see the course run through the adventurous and majestic Khao Phra Thaeo wildlife reserve and will feature three distances catering to beginners and experienced runners; the 4-kilometre fun run along with 8km and 15km trail runs with their steep and hilly terrain.

The lush jungle route provides an excellent backdrop to observe pure nature and beautiful waterfalls while runners test their endurance on rough paths and high climbs up the grand mountain.

Khao Phra Thaeo is known for its evergreen forest. Roughly 23 square kilometres in size, it was awarded royal status from King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The mountain’s highest point stands at 442 metres.

The first of the race edition was held in 2015 with 200 participants and has continued to grow with over 600 runners in its second year, which also saw the debut of the 15km course.

The trail run has cemented its reputation as one of the most popular events for experienced and amateur runners from all over the world.

The race starts at Thanyapura’s Gate 3, in front of the hotel at 7am. The runners begin their run along the road flanked by gorgeous trees for the first 2km before traversing through the Khao Phra Thaeo park, where they come across Tonsai Waterfall.

The winners of the men’s and women’s 15km courses will receive B5,000 each in prize money, a trophy and medal for their achievements. The top three male and female finishers of each distance will be awarded trophies while all race finishers walk away with a medal.

C and C Marine

Registration fees are: B450 for the 4km, B550 for the 8km and B650 for the 15km, and registrations are being accepted from now through until August 27.

To sign up online, please visit thanyapura.com/events.

Runners can also register via Club Services at Thanyapura.

Meanwhile, on the same day as the King of the Mountain Trail Run, the inaugural Thanyapura Mountain Bike Classic will be held starting at 11am. This is a brand-new mountain bike competition also taking cyclists through Khao Phra Thaeo wildlife reserve.

Participants who sign up for both the King of the Mountain Trail Run and Thanyapura
Mountain Bike Classic will receive a B100 discount.

This event is proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Jor12, here you go again, making things up, I simply replied to your comment, I am NOT the one who raised the NSW act, perhaps it is you, who needs to...(Read More)

Phuket construction magnate flames government for migrant worker crisis

Yvonne...I agree with you. All we hear from these employers is how this affecting their bottom line profits, by their exploitation workers in contrave...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

Case in point Captain Jack, they're asking students to being their own toilet rolls to school!...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

I used to have a lot of respect for the Kajonkiet family of schools here on Phuket. But in recent years they've become less focused on the student...(Read More)

Phuket construction magnate flames government for migrant worker crisis

Nonsense. There are thousands of unemployed Thai people all over Thailand that can do the same work. . They MUST then bring in these THAI people from ...(Read More)

‘Samui Times’ to be sued after Koh Tao death story

Typical of Thai officials to take action over getting the black eye in the press, rather than taking action to actually ensure tourists are safe on th...(Read More)

Phuket construction magnate flames government for migrant worker crisis

It would seem that these two employers should listened to. Other than holding things up for more tea money, what reason would there be to delay?...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Rorii..like I said, the details have been provided. In any event I fail to see the need for you to understand the reasons for legislative changes in N...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Jor12, and more importantly, no one has AGREED with you. Am I the lazy one, I always prove proof, links etc.. you never do, you only make unsubstanti...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.