TRAIL RUN: Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort is once again organising Phuket’s most successful and long-running trail run “King of the Mountain”, which is set to be held on September 3, 2017.

Thursday 6 July 2017, 03:13PM

Back for its third edition, the King of the Mountain Trail Run will once again take runners thtough the adventurous and majestic Khao Phra Thaeo wildlife reserve.

As in previous editions, this year’s race and the third in the series, will see the course run through the adventurous and majestic Khao Phra Thaeo wildlife reserve and will feature three distances catering to beginners and experienced runners; the 4-kilometre fun run along with 8km and 15km trail runs with their steep and hilly terrain.

The lush jungle route provides an excellent backdrop to observe pure nature and beautiful waterfalls while runners test their endurance on rough paths and high climbs up the grand mountain.

Khao Phra Thaeo is known for its evergreen forest. Roughly 23 square kilometres in size, it was awarded royal status from King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The mountain’s highest point stands at 442 metres.

The first of the race edition was held in 2015 with 200 participants and has continued to grow with over 600 runners in its second year, which also saw the debut of the 15km course.

The trail run has cemented its reputation as one of the most popular events for experienced and amateur runners from all over the world.

The race starts at Thanyapura’s Gate 3, in front of the hotel at 7am. The runners begin their run along the road flanked by gorgeous trees for the first 2km before traversing through the Khao Phra Thaeo park, where they come across Tonsai Waterfall.

The winners of the men’s and women’s 15km courses will receive B5,000 each in prize money, a trophy and medal for their achievements. The top three male and female finishers of each distance will be awarded trophies while all race finishers walk away with a medal.

Registration fees are: B450 for the 4km, B550 for the 8km and B650 for the 15km, and registrations are being accepted from now through until August 27.

To sign up online, please visit thanyapura.com/events.

Runners can also register via Club Services at Thanyapura.

Meanwhile, on the same day as the King of the Mountain Trail Run, the inaugural Thanyapura Mountain Bike Classic will be held starting at 11am. This is a brand-new mountain bike competition also taking cyclists through Khao Phra Thaeo wildlife reserve.

Participants who sign up for both the King of the Mountain Trail Run and Thanyapura

Mountain Bike Classic will receive a B100 discount.

This event is proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket.