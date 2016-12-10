ATHLETICS: Thanyapura Phuket, in cooperation with Supersports, Thailand’s leading sports retailer, will hold the third edition of the Supersports 10 Mile International Run in March 2017, with an expected crowd of over 3,000 runners.

Sunday 11 December 2016, 11:00AM

Acting Sub Lt. Wigrom Jaaktee, Talang District Chief Officer at the press conference at The View, Thanyapura.

This challenging race is open to runners of all ages and will feature four running distances and categories:

· The signature 10 mile run includes five age categories starting from age 15

· The 5 mile run is open to participants aged 12 and older

· The 2 mile open run for runners of all ages

· 500 metre fun run for young runners up to 12 years old

The race date is set for March 19, 2017, with the first competitors kicking off the run at 6am. The award ceremony is set for 7:30am.

Competitors of the 5 and 10 mile races will receive a race kit which includes a T-shirt and BiB number, and a commemorative medal at the end of the ceremony. The top three finishers of the 10 and 5 mile categories will be awarded a trophy.

The top three overall Thai and international winners of the 10 mile run are rewarded cash prizes. The total prize pool is valued at B110,000.

Registration fee starts at:

· B450 for the fun run (B400 for teams)

· B450 for 2 mile run (B400 for teams)

· B500 for 5 Mile run (B450 for teams)

· B600 for 10 Mile run (B550 for teams)

· An early bird discount applies for registrations before January 10, 2017.

· Interested persons are encouraged to register online at www.Supersports.co.th, www.thanyapuracom or by contacting events@thanyapura.com for more information.

The race will take runners through Phuket’s beautiful lush settings, stunning sunrises, and back roads on the island’s northern point.

The unique race is inspired by track and field’s earliest days in ancient Greece, when Olympians measured contested races in feet and miles.

This method gave runners a chance to achieve a personal best over another distance.

This year’s sponsors include New Balance, Johnson Health Tech (Thailand), Krungthai Card Public Co. Ltd (KTC), Family Mart, 89.75 Radio Trip, Khao Phuket, Anda Focus and The Phuket News.