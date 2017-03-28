VARIOUS: Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort has partnered with Sports Camp Australia (SCA) to organise interschool games and sporting programmes from 2017 – onward.

Tuesday 28 March 2017, 11:07AM

From left: Mrs Siwaporn Chuasawat, Phuket Vice-Governor, Philipp Graf von Hardenberg, Thanyapura President and CEO, James Mak, Chairman of Sports Camp Australia and Mrs Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism and Sports at the signing ceremony.

Nearly 20,000 parents, students, supporters and coaches from Australasia are expected to participate, generating over 40,000 room nights for Phuket. Fifty per cent of the room nights will be spread out among other resorts in the area.

Students from across the Asian region will compete and participate in various sports in Phuket over the coming years. The sports include athletics, football, basketball, baseball, swimming, tennis and more.

“Thanyapura is committed to turning Thailand into a regional sports hub for the international community. We partnered up with Sports Camp Australia to advance Phuket’s sports tourism economy with the influx of parents, children and coaches from the regional sporting community,” said Philipp Graf von Hardenberg, President and CEO of Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort.

“Sports Camp Australia is delighted to work with Thanyapura in developing Phuket as a sports hub and destination – for upcoming athletes across the region in addition to tourism. The participants will learn from highly accomplished coaches and experience Thanyapura’s world-class facilities, which continue to be an exceptional training centre for athletes of all levels,” said James Mak, Chairman of Sports Camp Australia.

“The government of Phuket is proud to support local partners in driving sports tourism to

Phuket. Thanyapura has consistently put on successful sporting events that drive

thousands of athletes to Phuket,” said Mrs Siwaporn Chuasawat, Phuket Vice-Governor.

“Sports Camp Australia chooses Phuket as a destination for the international school sporting community, after many years of holding competitions throughout the Asia Pacific and Australian regions. This not only benefits the visitors who descend to Phuket for the sports programmes, but encourages our nation to compete in sporting events,” said Mrs Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism and Sports.

Sports Camp Australia partners with the best coaches across the region and in Thailand

in running sports programmes. SCA’s goal is to “shape lifelong enjoyment of high quality sports education and skill enhancement.”

The Sydney-based company coordinates the most successful sporting programmes across Asia.

The new partnership with Thanyapura expands their presence in Asia, specifically, Thailand.

The first programme is scheduled for June – August 2017 and features swimming, tennis and football.