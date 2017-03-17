Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Thaksin’s son attacks tax grab bid

BANGKOK: The son of deposed prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra lashed out yesterday (Mar 16) at the regime’s renewed attempt to collect an estimated B16 billion in tax and fines from his family over the Shin Corp sale.

Friday 17 March 2017, 08:42AM

Oak (left) and his sister face potential tax bills in the billions. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Oak (left) and his sister face potential tax bills in the billions. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The tax dispute was finalised several years ago when the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions ruled against his father and seized Thaksin’s assets worth B46bn,

Panthongtae “Oak” Shinawatra said in a Facebook post.

“It was over eight years ago. The ruling pointed out that there was no buying or selling. And the penalty was meted out by the confiscation of large amounts of assets. What else does the government want from my family?” Mr Panthongtae wrote.

He was referring to a 2010 Supreme Court ruling that he and his sister Pinthongta acted as proxies on behalf of their father in the share sale in January 2006.

C and C Marine

The pair bought 329 million Shin Corp shares at a price of one baht each from an offshore holding company and sold them to Temasek through the Stock Exchange of Thailand for B49.25 each, reaping a capital gain of nearly B16bn.

Mr Panthongtae suggested the regime’s latest push to grab tax from his family does not bode well for its national reconciliation campaign.

“So, does reconciliation mean the annihilation of those they toppled from power so there is no more conflict? Or does it mean ensuring fairness to all sides so they can live peacefully,” he said.

Read original story here.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.