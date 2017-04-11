Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Thais sweep three golds, overall title

BOXING: Local fighters won three gold medals and the country took the overall title at the Thailand Invitation boxing tournament held last Saturday (Apr 8).

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 11 April 2017, 12:25PM

Thailand’s Wuttichai Masuk (left) in action against Uzbekistan’s Elnur Abduraimov. Photo: Apichit Jinakul
Thailand’s Wuttichai Masuk (left) in action against Uzbekistan’s Elnur Abduraimov. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

With four men in the finals at BG Hall in Pathum Thani, the Thai winners were Tanes Ongjunta (52 kilogram), Chatchai Butdee (56kg) and Wuttichai Masuk (64kg).

Unfortunately, rising star Somchay Wongsuwan was knocked out in the opening round of the 60kg final by Mongolia’s Dorjnyambuu Otgondalai.

Defending champion Tanes defeated Cuba’s Frank Zaldivar 4-1 after three rounds.

In the bantamweight final, Chatchai proved too strong for North Korea’s Jo Hyo-Nam, winning 5-0 to be named the best boxer of the tournament.

In the light-welterweight showdown, Asian Games champion Wuttichai defeated Elnur Abduraimov 5-0 following a bloody contest during which both fighters suffer cuts.

In the other three bouts, India’s Shyam Kumar Kakara (49kg) and Akhmedov Sadriddin of Kazahkstan (69kg) won the titles by default, and Madrimov Israil of Uzbekistan defeated Cuba’s Osley Iglesias in the 75kg class.

It was Cuba’s Julian Cedeno’s first tournament as coach of Thailand.

The Cuban arrived in Thailand last year after the country’s embarrassing campaign at the 2016 Olympics which ended without a single medal.

It was the first time that they failed to claim a podium finish at an Olympics since Payao Poontarat became the country’s first ever medallist in the Games when he took the bronze in Montreal in 1976.

Cedeno’s main task is guide Thailand to secure at least a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Thailand Boxing Association President Pichai Chunhavajira said after last Saturday’s finals: “Our boxers have made progress under the Cuban coaching team.”   

Read original story here.

 

 
