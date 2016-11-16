Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thais hold off Aussies to draw 2-2

FOOTBALL: On an emotional evening yesterday (Nov 15), Thailand put up a great fight to draw 2-2 with Australia in a World Cup qualifier at Rajamangala National Stadium.

football,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 16 November 2016, 10:45AM

Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda scores against Australia. Photo: Bangkok Post
Thailand striker Teerasil Dangda scores against Australia. Photo: Bangkok Post

It was one of Thailand’s best results in recent memory and gave them their first point in Group B of Asia’s third qualifying round for the 2018 World Cup.

On the other hand, the result shattered the Socceroos’ hopes of advancing to the 2018 finals.

Japan defeated Group B leaders Saudi Arabia 2-1 to move into second place on goal difference. Just two teams will advance to World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Thailand coach Kiatisak Senamuang had vowed to get a result for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away last month, and his men did just that.

Ahead of the game, local fans held a candle-lit mourning event for the beloved monarch outside the stadium, while players of both teams wore black armbands.

In a see-saw match, the Socceroos went ahead after just eight minutes when Thailand defender Prathum Chuthong handled the ball in the area and Mile Jedinak opened the scoring from the resulting penalty.

Striker Teerasil Dangda equalised for the Thais after 20 minutes when he tapped in a cross to Tristan Do.

The War Elephants stunned the Aussies again in the 55th minute when Teerasil scored from a penalty after Theerthon Bunmathan was fouled by Milos Degenek.

Kaanda Beach Life

But Jedinak made it 2-2, also from a spot kick, in the 67th minute.

In the other Group B game, in Saitama, Japan edged Saudi Arabia 2-1.

A first-half penalty from Hiroshi Kiyotake and Genki Haraguchi's goal with 11 minutes remaining gave the Japanese a much-needed win.

Omar Hawsawi scored for Saudi Arabia with a minute left.

Saudi Arabia captain Osama Hawsawi was sent off for a clumsy challenge in injury time.

After five matches, Japan and Saudi Arabia each have 10 points, followed by Australia on nine points.

The top two teams of Group A and Group B automatically qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The two third-place teams meet in a play-off with the winners facing a Concacaf team for another berth.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.