Thais confident of victory in Yangon

FOOTBALL: War Elephants are ready to face Myanmar in the first semi-final leg this Sunday (Dec 4).

football,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 3 December 2016, 10:37AM

Thailand coach Kiatisak Senamuang speaks to the players as they prepare for the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final first leg against Myanmar. PR / Bangkok Post
Thailand coach Kiatisak Senamuang speaks to the players as they prepare for the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final first leg against Myanmar. PR / Bangkok Post

Coach Kiatisak Senamuang is not letting anything distract his focus from tomorrow's AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final first leg against Myanmar away in Yangon not even the uncertainty over his job as Thailand coach.

The Thai coach is rallying his men, urging them to get the job done against an opponent who will surely be backed by a full-house at the 32,000-seater Thuwunna Stadium.

The defending champions will next face Myanmar on Thursday at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium in the second leg of the semi-final. The two-leg final is scheduled to be held on Dec 14 and 17.

Thailand qualified for the semi-finals as winners of Group A with an unbeaten record, ousting Singapore and the Philippines in the process (read more here).

They now come face to face with a squad coached by Gerd Zeise who has a reputation for being unpredictable. Myanmar finished second behind Vietnam in Group B.

Kiatisak, however, is confident that the War Elephants have the experience to handle the hostile atmosphere expected in Yangon.

He claimed: "The fans in Myanmar can be threatening, but we are not concerned.

"My players have played in front of big crowds and they are used to it.

"This is an important game for us. If we win the first leg, we will have an advantage and our goal is to win the match.

"We did not come here to play defence or to go for a draw. We will have to play well both in attack and defence.

"I am confident of a good result against Myanmar. I believe Thailand is the stronger team."

Kiatisak's main worry for the match is the injury to Muang Thong United left-back Theerathon Bunmathan, who is facing a race against time to be fit for the game.

Peerapat Notechaiya -- who scored Thailand's first goal in this tournament -- and Chonburi's Kroekrit Thaweekarn, who found the net twice in the 2014 semi-finals, are both waiting in the wings to come in as a replacement for Theerathon.

"Theerathon is still doubtful for this match but we have good replacements, so it is not a big problem," said Kiatisak.

"Besides Theerathon, we have some other players who are injured as well. We have the replacements ready. Whatever the case, I believe that the team will get the result we are hoping for."

While the War Elephants are in a confident mood, there is a lingering doubt over Kiatisak's future which has been the subject of discussion among Thai supporters for sometime now.

Since taking charge of the national team in 2013, the former Thailand striker has won three competitions -- the 2013 Southeast Asian Games, the 2014 AFF Suzuki Cup and the King's Cup earlier this year.

With his contract as national team coach expiring in January next year, it is not known if the Football Association of Thailand is waiting for the end of the Suzuki Cup before making an offer.

"There is no word from the FAT yet and I am focused on the Suzuki Cup. The most important thing now is to prepare the team well for the game with Myanmar first as our goal is to qualify for the final and try to win the title," he added.

In the other semi-final, Vietnam face Indonesia today.

Meanwhile, the Asean Football Federation (AFF) has announced that the winning team in the AFF Suzuki Cup this year will receive a cash reward of US$200,000 (seven million baht), while the runners-up will pocket $75,000 (2.625 million baht).

Read original story here

 

 
