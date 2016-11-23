FOOTBALL: The only goal in the 88th minute of yesterday’s (Nov 22) football match let Thailand advance to the semi-final of the Southeast Asian football championship, AFF Suzuki Cup.

Wednesday 23 November 2016, 09:55AM

Thailand’s Sarawut Masuk (left) celebrates his winner against Singapore with teammate Teerasil Dangda. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The 1-0 victory over Singapore at the Philippine Sports Stadium was Thailand’s second win in the tournament.

Thanks to a brilliant pass by defender Theerathon Bunmathan, forwarder Sarawut Masuk’s impressive header realised the long-awaited triumph over Singapore which had emphasised defence and nearly successful counter-attacks.

Sarawut was a substitute entering the field in the second half.

Thailand’s head coach Kiatisak Senamuang thanked his players for their patience and success in their adjusted tactic in the last five minutes of the match.

Both Thailand and Singapore had won the championship of the biennial regional tournament four times, and Thailand are hoping to break the record.

Defending champion Thailand, already with six points, will play against hosts the Philippines, on Friday (Nov 25).

