The festive season in Russia usually lasts through the first week of the coming year and beyond, with some Russians enjoying a 14-day vacation.
“Thailand, Vietnam, Emirates, Turkey and then European skiing resorts,” said ATOR Executive Director Maya Lomidze, listing the most demanded destinations for travelling Russians.
Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) expects 1.35 million Russian tourists to visit Thailand in 2016, up 31% year-on-year.
From January through November this year, Thailand welcomed some 928,173 visitors from Russia, up 22.78% on the same period last year.
