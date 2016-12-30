Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Thailand, Vietnam top New Year destinations for Russian travellers

PHUKET: Thailand and Vietnam will be the most popular foreign destinations for Russian travellers this New Year festive season, the Russian Association of Tour Operators (ATOR) has revealed.

Anton Makhrov

Friday 30 December 2016, 10:22AM

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) expects 1.35 million Russian tourists to visit Thailand in 2016, up 31% year-on-year. Photo: Dan / Flickr
Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) expects 1.35 million Russian tourists to visit Thailand in 2016, up 31% year-on-year. Photo: Dan / Flickr

The festive season in Russia usually lasts through the first week of the coming year and beyond, with some Russians enjoying a 14-day vacation.

“Thailand, Vietnam, Emirates, Turkey and then European skiing resorts,” said ATOR Executive Director Maya Lomidze, listing the most demanded destinations for travelling Russians.

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) expects 1.35 million Russian tourists to visit Thailand in 2016, up 31% year-on-year.

From January through November this year, Thailand welcomed some 928,173 visitors from Russia, up 22.78% on the same period last year.

 

 
