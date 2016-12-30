PHUKET: Thailand and Vietnam will be the most popular foreign destinations for Russian travellers this New Year festive season, the Russian Association of Tour Operators (ATOR) has revealed.

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) expects 1.35 million Russian tourists to visit Thailand in 2016, up 31% year-on-year. Photo: Dan / Flickr

The festive season in Russia usually lasts through the first week of the coming year and beyond, with some Russians enjoying a 14-day vacation.

“Thailand, Vietnam, Emirates, Turkey and then European skiing resorts,” said ATOR Executive Director Maya Lomidze, listing the most demanded destinations for travelling Russians.

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) expects 1.35 million Russian tourists to visit Thailand in 2016, up 31% year-on-year.

From January through November this year, Thailand welcomed some 928,173 visitors from Russia, up 22.78% on the same period last year.